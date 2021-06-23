checkAd

Bitfarms Provides Reminder of Upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting and Issues Addendum to Previously Filed Management Information Circular

TORONTO, Ontario and BROSSARD, Québec, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitfarms Ltd. (“Bitfarms”, or the “Company”) (TSXV:BITF // NASDAQ:BITF), provides a reminder of its upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting and issues the following news release to supplement the disclosure contained in its recently filed management information circular dated April 28, 2021 (the “Circular”).

Annual General and Special Meeting

The Company will hold its Annual General and Special Meeting virtually on June 25, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. (Eastern time). We are inviting shareholders of the Company to participate in the meeting by accessing the virtual meeting platform using the details provided below:

URL: https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/1118
Password: bitfarms2021
Meeting ID: 1118

Addendum to Previously Filed Management Information Circular

The Company is disseminating an addendum to the Circular to note that disinterested shareholder approval will be required for approval of the Company’s proposed LTIP (as defined in the Circular) and that the maximum number of restricted stock units issuable under the LTIP is fixed at 10,000,000. The addendum to the Circular is filed under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com.

About Bitfarms Ltd.

Founded in 2017, Bitfarms is a Bitcoin mining company, running vertically integrated mining operations with onsite technical repair, proprietary data analytics and Company-owned electrical engineering and installation services to deliver high operational performance and uptime.

Having demonstrated rapid growth and stellar operations, Bitfarms became the first Bitcoin mining company to complete its long form prospectus with the Ontario Securities Commission and started trading on the TSX-V in July 2019. On February 24, 2021 Bitfarms was honoured to be announced as a Rising Star by the TSX-V.

Bitfarms has a diversified production platform with five industrial scale facilities located in Québec. Each facility is over 99% powered with environmentally friendly hydro power and secured with long-term power contracts. Bitfarms is currently the only publicly traded pure-play mining company audited by a Big Four audit firm.

To learn more about Bitfarms’ events, developments, and online communities:

Website: www.bitfarms.com

https://www.facebook.com/bitfarms/
https://twitter.com/Bitfarms_io
https://www.instagram.com/bitfarms/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/bitfarms/

