Bitfarms Provides Reminder of Upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting and Issues Addendum to Previously Filed Management Information Circular

TORONTO, Ontario and BROSSARD, Québec, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitfarms Ltd. (“ Bitfarms ”, or the “ Company ”) ( TSXV:BITF // NASDAQ:BITF ), provides a reminder of its upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting and issues the following news release to supplement the disclosure contained in its recently filed management information circular dated April 28, 2021 (the “ Circular ”).

The Company will hold its Annual General and Special Meeting virtually on June 25, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. (Eastern time). We are inviting shareholders of the Company to participate in the meeting by accessing the virtual meeting platform using the details provided below:

URL: https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/1118

Password: bitfarms2021

Meeting ID: 1118

Addendum to Previously Filed Management Information Circular

The Company is disseminating an addendum to the Circular to note that disinterested shareholder approval will be required for approval of the Company’s proposed LTIP (as defined in the Circular) and that the maximum number of restricted stock units issuable under the LTIP is fixed at 10,000,000. The addendum to the Circular is filed under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com.

