checkAd

Lisa Detanna Named to Barron’s 2021 Top 100 Women Financial Advisors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.06.2021, 19:56  |  16   |   |   

Lisa Detanna, managing director of Global Wealth Solutions Group of Raymond James, has for the sixth year in a row been named to the Barron’s list of Top 100 Women Financial Advisors.*

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210623005862/en/

Lisa Detanna Named to Barron’s 2021 Top 100 Women Financial Advisors (Photo: Business Wire)

Lisa Detanna Named to Barron’s 2021 Top 100 Women Financial Advisors (Photo: Business Wire)

She is 24th on the national list, up from 28th last year. Barron’s describes the 2021 honorees as leading women who are champions of diversity and compassion. The ranking reflects the volume of assets overseen by the advisors and their teams, revenues generated for the firms and the quality of the advisors’ practices.

“I am honored and humbled to be among such wonderful women on the Barron’s list,” said Lisa Detanna. “My team and I remained focused on making a difference in these tumultuous times.”

Global Wealth Solutions Group of Raymond James provides financial planning and wealth management for affluent families and individuals, businesses, nonprofits and institutional endowments throughout California and across the globe and can be reached at 855.608.7543 or 877.734.5258. Their offices are at 9595 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 801, Beverly Hills, CA 90212; and 444 S. Flower St., Suite 3870, Los Angeles, CA 90071.

About Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. The company has approximately 8,100 financial advisors. Total client assets are $858 billion. Public since 1983, the firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RJF. Additional information is available at www.raymondjames.com.

*Source: Barron’s “Top 100 Women Financial Advisors,” June 2021 . Barron’s is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Company, L.P. All rights reserved. The rankings are based on data provided by individual advisors and their firms and include qualitative and quantitative criteria. Data points that relate to quality of practice include professionals with a minimum of 7 years financial services experience, acceptable compliance records (no criminal U4 issues), client retention reports, charitable and philanthropic work, quality of practice, designations held, offering services beyond investments offered including estates and trusts, and more. Financial Advisors are quantitatively rated based on varying types of revenues produced and assets under management by the financial professional, with weightings associated for each. Investment performance is not an explicit component because not all advisors have audited results and because performance figures often are influenced more by clients’ risk tolerance than by an advisor’s investment picking abilities. The ranking may not be representative of any one client’s experience, is not an endorsement, and is not indicative of advisor’s future performance. Neither Raymond James nor any of its Financial Advisors pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Barron’s is not affiliated with Raymond James. 2020 Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC.

Raymond James Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lisa Detanna Named to Barron’s 2021 Top 100 Women Financial Advisors Lisa Detanna, managing director of Global Wealth Solutions Group of Raymond James, has for the sixth year in a row been named to the Barron’s list of Top 100 Women Financial Advisors.* This press release features multimedia. View the full release …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cleveland-Cliffs Awarded by General Motors GM’s Supplier of the Year for Fourth Straight Year
Former STB Chief Economist, Dr. William Huneke, Believes CN/KCS Combination Will Enhance ...
Intel Makes Organizational Changes to Strengthen Execution, Innovation in Critical Business Areas
Teva Announces Its Launch of the First Generic PERFOROMIST, Formoterol Fumarate Inhalation ...
China NMPA Approves Tislelizumab in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer and Hepatocellular Carcinoma
Universal Electronics Inc. to Provide Voice-Enabled Android TV Remotes and QuickSet Technologies to ...
GeoPark Board Issues Response to Letter From Former Chair
Second Sight Medical Products Announces Pricing of Public Offering
Sproutly Announces Filing of Application for Management Cease Trade Order
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) on ...
Titel
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels