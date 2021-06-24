checkAd

Hecla Announces Management Changes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.06.2021, 22:45  |  42   |   |   

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) today announced the following changes in senior management.

Luke Russell, Vice President – External Affairs, is retiring on August 2, 2021, after eight years of service leading the environmental, sustainability and government affairs activities. Following his retirement Luke will consult on government affairs.

Robert Brown, Vice President – Corporate Development, has been appointed Vice President – Corporate Development and Sustainability effective July 1, 2021. Rob has managed corporate development for the past five years and will now also coordinate Hecla’s sustainability activities.

Kurt Allen, Director - Exploration, has been appointed Vice President – Exploration effective July 1, 2021. Kurt has over 34 years with Hecla and has held various geology positions in both exploration and operations.

Michael Clary, Vice President – Human Resources and Senior Counsel, has been appointed Sr. Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer effective July 1, 2021. Mike has over 27 years with Hecla in operations administration, accounting, legal, and human resources.

“I want to thank Luke for the past eight years for making our impact on the environment small but our contributions to communities large,” said Phillips S. Baker, Jr., President and CEO. “Rob will pick up the focus of our industry leading sustainability efforts to make them stronger and more transparent. Under Kurt’s direction our exploration projects are the most prospective in our history, and we anticipate new discoveries and expansion of existing ones. Finally, Mike has the unusual combination of years of experience with Hecla combined with working in different functions making him uniquely qualified as a senior leader of our business.”

Cautionary Statements to Investors on Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws, including Canadian securities laws. When a forward-looking statement expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release may include: (i) that our sustainability efforts will become stronger and more transparent; and (ii) that we anticipate to make new discoveries in our exploration projects and expansions of existing ones.

Material risks that could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) gold, silver and other metals price volatility; (ii) operating risks; (iii) currency fluctuations; (iv) increased production costs and variances in ore grade or recovery rates from those assumed in mining plans; (v) community relations; (vi) conflict resolution and outcome of projects or oppositions; (vii) litigation, political, regulatory, labor and environmental risks; and (viii) exploration risks and results, including that mineral resources are not mineral reserves, they do not have demonstrated economic viability and there is no certainty that they can be upgraded to mineral reserves through continued exploration. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors, see the Company’s 2020 Form 10-K, filed on February 18, 2021, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as well as the Company’s other SEC filings. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any “forward-looking statement,” including, without limitation, outlook, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued “forward-looking statement” constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on “forward-looking statements” is at investors’ own risk.

ABOUT HECLA

Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) is the largest silver producer in the United States. In addition to operating mines in Alaska, Idaho and Quebec, Canada, the Company owns a number of exploration properties and pre-development projects in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.

Category: Press Release

Hecla Mining Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hecla Announces Management Changes Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) today announced the following changes in senior management. Luke Russell, Vice President – External Affairs, is retiring on August 2, 2021, after eight years of service leading the environmental, sustainability and …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
Pfizer Declares Third-Quarter 2021 Dividend
Intel Core Processors and Intel Bridge Technology Unleash Windows 11 Experience
Confluent Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Visa To Acquire European Open Banking Platform Tink
AWS Announces AWS BugBust—the World’s First Global Competition to Find and Fix 1 Million ...
Herbalife Nutrition Wants You to Get Your Glow on With Their New Herbalife SKIN LycoGlow
Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of ...
Benton and Sokoman Receive Permits and Commence Exploration at the Kepenkeck Gold Property in ...
Titel
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Final Lead Plaintiff Deadline Approaching in the ContextLogic Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
CNH Industrial to Acquire Raven Industries, Enhancing Precision Agriculture Capabilities and Scale
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Provides Summary of the Transactions Slide Presentation
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits Now Available Nationwide at Walgreens and ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.06.21
Hecla Mining, Coeur Mining, Anglo American Platinum, Impala Platinum: Update Themendepot Edelmetalle
16.06.21
Coeur Mining, Hecla Mining, Anglo American Platinum, Sibanye Stillwater: Update Themendepot Edelmetalle
16.06.21
Monetärer Klimawandel!: In Gold we Trust 2021!
10.06.21
Hecla to Participate at John Tumazos Very Independent Research Conference
31.05.21
Fresnillo plc. : Eine zähe Angelegenheit
29.05.21
Hecla Mining: Aktie muss nachsetzen
27.05.21
Hecla Mining Aktie Analyse: Kaufen, Halten oder Verkaufen + Kursziele!
27.05.21
Hecla Mining, Endeavour Silver, Anglo American Platinum, Impala Platinum: Update Themendepot Edelmetalle