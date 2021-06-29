checkAd

FTX, Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Announce Long-Term Partnership

-- Moving beyond financial results, the partnership will focus on generating a positive impact to create a better world

-- Tom and Gisele are becoming shareholders of FTX Trading Ltd. as part of the partnership

-- FTX, Tom and Gisele are committing to a multi-million dollar annual charitable contribution during the multi-year partnership

BERKELEY, Calif., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- West Realm Shires Services Inc., FTX Trading Limited, and Blockfolio Inc., the companies behind FTX.US, FTX.COM and Blockfolio respectively (collectively referred to as "FTX"), today announced a long-term partnership with Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. As part of this historic deal, Tom and Gisele will each be taking an equity stake in FTX Trading Limited and will both receive crypto. Tom will serve as an Ambassador for FTX and Gisele will take on the role of FTX's Environmental & Social Initiatives Advisor.

"It's an incredibly exciting time in the crypto-world and Sam and the revolutionary FTX team continue to open my eyes to the endless possibilities," said Super Bowl Champion and entrepreneur-investor Tom Brady. "This particular opportunity showed us the importance of educating people about the power of crypto while simultaneously giving back to our communities and planet. We have the chance to create something really special here, and I can't wait to see what we're able to do together."

As global icons, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen taking an equity stake and having an active role for the FTX group further solidifies FTX's status as the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange. The deal is also yet another example of the crypto and digital asset industry gaining further credibility and acceptance outside of crypto natives and those in finance. FTX will help guide Tom and Gisele through their continued education on this nascent asset class, and they have already opened their Blockfolio accounts to invest and trade the cryptocurrencies of their choice.      

As a seven-time Super Bowl Champion and one of the greatest athletes of all time, Tom is a natural fit in his new role as Ambassador for FTX given the platform has quickly risen to one of the leading exchanges worldwide. As Ambassador he will be responsible for elevating all FTX brands to a new audience through a variety of initiatives. Tom will also work closely with Gisele and Sam on charitable aspects of the partnership to ensure each project has the greatest positive impact.

