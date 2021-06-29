checkAd

HP Unveils Pavilion Aero – Its Lightest Consumer Laptop

At under 1 kilogram, the company takes entertainment and productivity to new levels while delivering an innovative design made with sustainable, recyclable materials

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, HP Inc. announced its lightest consumer laptop yet, the HP Pavilion Aero 13 Laptop PC. Starting at less than 1 kilogram, the Pavilion Aero 13 delivers a flawless sustainable design with the power to entertain, connect, and be productive. HP also welcomed the HP M24fwa FHD Monitor and HP M27fwa FHD Monitor to the M-Series line of monitors featuring built-in audio; the newest additions are part of the world’s first Eyesafe certified monitor series made with recycled ocean bound plastics.

As more people return to a new normal, they need a PC that can move with them while at home and on the go. The PC is used away from home 45% of the time1 to perform a wide range of tasks, with 25% of time spent streaming videos while 11% of the time is spent being productive, whether it be learning or work-related.2 With the new Pavilion Aero 13, people can work hard and play hard no matter where they are, on a single, lightweight device.

“Today’s consumers are looking for a device that is both powerful and incredibly lightweight to keep up with their increasingly mobile lifestyles,” said Josephine Tan, global head, general manager, Consumer PCs at HP Inc. “The HP Pavilion Aero 13 Laptop PC brings the gorgeous premium look and feel of our Spectre and ENVY portfolios to the Pavilion line-up so more people can experience HP’s best-in-class design and performance - in a stunning and incredibly lightweight form factor.”

“The HP Pavilion Aero 13 is an AMD-exclusive, powered by our highly-efficient AMD ‘Zen 3’ core architecture to deliver impressive performance and battery life,” said Saeid Moshkelani, senior vice president and general manager, Client Business Unit, AMD. “Furthering our commitment to delivering premium, no-compromise solutions, we have collaborated with HP to enable their lightest laptop yet for productivity and entertainment at home or on-the-go.”

HP Pavilion Aero 13 Laptop PC: Nothing is Weighing you Down
The Pavilion Aero 13 is the company’s lightest consumer laptop at less than 1 kilogram, and the first Pavilion laptop to feature a full magnesium aluminum chassis and a 4-sided narrow bezel for a durable and premium design. Available in Pale Rose Gold, Warm Gold, Ceramic White, and Natural Silver, this is the first Pavilion laptop with 90% screen-to-body-ratio – allowing you to see more content easily.3

