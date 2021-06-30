ULTIMATE SPIRITS CHALLENGE 2021 Results Announced

HAWTHORNE, N.Y., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultimate Spirits Challenge (USC), since 2010 the world's most prestigious global spirits competition, today releases the results of the 2021 Challenge. With an increase in entries this year of 30%, 2021 was the twelfth consecutive year of record submissions. Entries arrived from more than 52 spirit-producing nations.

The judging, held throughout May and June, determined 56 Chairman's Trophy winners, 301 Finalists, 208 Great Values, and 96 Tried & True Award winners. As always, USC was conducted at the custom-designed Ultimate Beverage Challenge (UBC) Evaluation Center, located in Hawthorne, NY.