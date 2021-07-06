checkAd

The Hartford Names Tony Paschali Head Of Southeast Division Field Sales And Underwriting For Middle And Large Commercial

The Hartford has appointed Tony Paschali head of the Southeast Division for the company’s Middle and Large Commercial Insurance business. Paschali now leads the sales and underwriting operations for the company’s independent agents, brokers and customers across 12 Southeastern states from Delaware to Florida. He will report to Tracey Ant, head of Field Operations & General Industries for Middle and Large Commercial insurance.

The Hartford names Tony Paschali head of the Southeast Division for its Middle and Large Commercial Insurance business.

“Tony has played a significant leadership role in our Southeast territories driving consistent relationships, innovation, and business results,” said Ant. “His competitive spirit and passion for executing our winning priorities will continue to expand our Middle and Large Commercial business.”

Paschali has been with The Hartford for more than 18 years in various Middle Market and Large Commercial roles across Texas, as well as the Midwest and Southeast. He recently served as regional vice president in The Hartford’s Atlanta Regional office. Paschali has a BBA in Finance from the University of Texas and resides in Franklin, Tennessee.

About The Hartford

The Hartford is a leader in property and casualty insurance, group benefits and mutual funds. With more than 200 years of expertise, The Hartford is widely recognized for its service excellence, sustainability practices, trust and integrity. More information on the company and its financial performance is available at https://www.thehartford.com. Follow us on Twitter at @TheHartford_PR.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., (NYSE: HIG) operates through its subsidiaries under the brand name, The Hartford, and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. For additional details, please read The Hartford’s legal notice.

Some of the statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution investors that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially. Investors should consider the important risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ. These important risks and uncertainties include those discussed in our 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q, and the other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no obligation to update this release, which speaks as of the date issued.

From time to time, The Hartford may use its website and/or social media outlets, such as Twitter and Facebook, to disseminate material company information. Financial and other important information regarding The Hartford is routinely accessible through and posted on our website at https://ir.thehartford.com, Twitter account at www.twitter.com/TheHartford_PR and Facebook at https://facebook.com/thehartford. In addition, you may automatically receive email alerts and other information about The Hartford when you enroll your email address by visiting the “Email Alerts” section at https://ir.thehartford.com.

