Outstanding in-home Wi-Fi deployments, and the evolution of the ‘smart’ Connected Home, have become a must-have, not an option. This session will highlight key market drivers and trends for residential Wi-Fi; how the next five years of IoT technology development will help deliver the Connected Home experience; and the capabilities of the next generation of Wi-Fi technologies, such as Wi-Fi Sensing and AR/VR, in the home. President and CEO of Edgewater Wireless, Andrew Skafel, will join representatives from Comcast, Airties, Plume and the Wi-Fi Alliance in a session moderated by Steve Andrews, TMT NED and Wireless Broadband Alliance Board Advisor.

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (YFI: TSX.V) (OTCQB: KPIFF), industry leader in Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing technology for residential and enterprise markets, is pleased to announce its selection to join the WBA’s Wi-Fi: Powering Innovation Series of webinars on Thursday, July 8, 2021. The Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA), a global organization including some of the largest broadband and mobile providers, will host the event.

“Our recent Proof of Concept with a Tier 1 Service Provider looked at 6-million devices in 750,000 homes and clearly illustrated a need for Spectrum Slicing in the home,” Said Andrew Skafel, President and CEO of Edgewater Wireless. “We’re pleased with the outstanding results of the PoC and are looking forward to sharing our progress and stimulating thought and discussion with our WBA members.”

Edgewater’s physical layer Spectrum Slicing allows a frequency band to be divided, or sliced, to enable more radios to operate in a given area. Think of Spectrum Slicing like moving from a single-lane road to a multi-lane highway — regardless of Wi-Fi technology. The recently completed Proof of Concept (PoC) with a major Tier 1 Service Provider showed 7 to 18 times performance gains in 75% of homes surveyed. Interestingly, homes with the most devices saw the greatest improvements. For more information on Edgewater Wireless and Spectrum Slicing, visit www.edgewaterwireless.com.

Wireless Global Congress

The Wireless Global Congress is the semi-annual conference hosted by the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA), a global organization of some of the world’s largest broadband and mobile providers and related tech companies, including Cisco, Microsoft, Google and Intel. The organization was founded in 2003 to resolve business issues and enable collaborative opportunities for service providers, enterprises and cities, enabling them to enhance the customer experience of Wi-Fi and significant adjacent technologies. WBA members represent more than 2-billion subscribers and operate more than 30 million hotspots globally. For more information on attending the Wireless Global Congress 2021 Conference, visit www.wirelessglobalcongress.com.