checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc VOLKSWAGEN AG: Volkswagen AG announces preliminary figures for the first half 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
09.07.2021, 14:52  |  49   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: VOLKSWAGEN AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
VOLKSWAGEN AG: Volkswagen AG announces preliminary figures for the first half 2021

09-Jul-2021 / 14:52 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Volkswagen AG announces preliminary figures for the first half 2021

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Volkswagen AG Vz!
Long
Basispreis 187,78€
Hebel 14,17
Ask 2,24
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 214,44€
Hebel 14,17
Ask 0,50
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

The deliveries to customers of the Volkswagen Group continued to recover strongly in the first half of the current year, leading to a very strong Group turnover as well as a very high operating profit. Also the reported Automotive net cash position showed a very positive development. The bottleneck in semiconductors has shifted and will rather impact us in H2.

Based on preliminary figures, the Volkswagen Group expects the following for the first half 2021:

- Operating profit of around 11 billion Euros

- Reported Automotive net cash flow of around 10 billion Euros

The key financial figures for the first half 2021 will be disclosed on July 29, 2021.

Helen Beckermann
Head of Volkswagen Group Investor Relations

09-Jul-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: VOLKSWAGEN AG
Berliner Ring 2
38440 Wolfsburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)5361 9 - 49015
Fax: +49 (0)5361 9 - 30411
E-mail: helen.beckermann@volkswagen.de
Internet: www.volkswagenag.com/ir
ISIN: DE0007664039, DE0007664005
WKN: 766403, 766400
Indices: DAX, Euro Stoxx 50
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1217356

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1217356  09-Jul-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1217356&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetVolkswagen Vz Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Volkswagen Vorzüge interessanter als Stämme ?

Diskussion: Volkswagen-Holding Traton macht Übernahme von US-Lkw-Bauer Navistar komplett
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc VOLKSWAGEN AG: Volkswagen AG announces preliminary figures for the first half 2021 DGAP-Ad-hoc: VOLKSWAGEN AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results VOLKSWAGEN AG: Volkswagen AG announces preliminary figures for the first half 2021 09-Jul-2021 / 14:52 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
Freeman Gold Corp. mit exzellenten Ergebnissen aus der ersten Ressourcenschätzung.
DGAP-News: AROUNDTOWN PUBLISHES SUBSCRIPTION PRICE AND RATIO FOR SCRIP DIVIDEND
DGAP-Adhoc: Fyber N.V.: Delisting of Fyber
DGAP-News: Fyber N.V.: Mandatory takeover and delisting offer on Fyber shares published
DGAP-News: GRAND CITY PROPERTIES PUBLISHES SUBSCRIPTION PRICE AND SUBSCRIPTION RATIO FOR SCRIP DIVIDEND
DGAP-News: Havn Life Sciences unterzeichnet Exklusivliefervertrag mit Cube Psytech
DGAP-Adhoc: CECONOMY AG: Delay of the transaction with Convergenta Invest GmbH
DGAP-Adhoc: Voltabox-Ergebnis 2020 durch Materialaufwendungen für Alt-Technologien belastet - Zukünftig ...
DGAP-News: Voltabox to Focus on Industrial Business in Europe in the Future
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​HAMILTON WITHDRAWS DUTCH APPEAL
Insolvenzverwalter Dr. Michael Jaffé: Weiterer erfolgreicher Verkauf - Nium übernimmt Wirecard-Tochter in Indien
DGAP-News: pferdewetten.de AG: sportwetten.de wird 'Offizieller Wettpartner' des VfL Bochum 1848
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
Freeman Gold Corp. mit exzellenten Ergebnissen aus der ersten Ressourcenschätzung.
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Quantum Battery Metals bereitet Bodenarbeiten auf seinen Schlüssellagerstätten vor
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15:10 Uhr
14:55 Uhr
14:52 Uhr
14:52 Uhr
12:05 Uhr
11:50 Uhr
Börse Stuttgart-News: Aktien weekly
Börse Stuttgart | Marktberichte
10:45 Uhr
09:09 Uhr
07:52 Uhr
Aktien: Tesla hängt am Todeskreuz
Dennis Austinat | Kommentare
06:00 Uhr