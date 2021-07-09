DGAP-Adhoc VOLKSWAGEN AG: Volkswagen AG announces preliminary figures for the first half 2021
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: VOLKSWAGEN AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Volkswagen AG announces preliminary figures for the first half 2021
The deliveries to customers of the Volkswagen Group continued to recover strongly in the first half of the current year, leading to a very strong Group turnover as well as a very high operating profit. Also the reported Automotive net cash position showed a very positive development. The bottleneck in semiconductors has shifted and will rather impact us in H2.
Based on preliminary figures, the Volkswagen Group expects the following for the first half 2021:
- Operating profit of around 11 billion Euros
- Reported Automotive net cash flow of around 10 billion Euros
The key financial figures for the first half 2021 will be disclosed on July 29, 2021.
Helen Beckermann
Head of Volkswagen Group Investor Relations
