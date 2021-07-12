Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Geberit Hires Tobias Knechtle as New CFO (PLX AI) – Geberit names Tobias Knechtle new CFO from Nov. 1.He replaces Roland Iff, who will retireKnechtle has been CFO and member of the Group Executive Board at Valora Group in Muttenz since 2014



