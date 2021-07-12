checkAd

Geberit Hires Tobias Knechtle as New CFO

Autor: PLX AI
12.07.2021, 17:59  |  37   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Geberit names Tobias Knechtle new CFO from Nov. 1.He replaces Roland Iff, who will retireKnechtle has been CFO and member of the Group Executive Board at Valora Group in Muttenz since 2014

