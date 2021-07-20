checkAd

Comcast Business Mobile Launches to Small Businesses Nationwide

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.07.2021, 16:00  |  25   |   |   

Comcast Business today announced it has launched its new wireless mobile service for small businesses, Comcast Business Mobile, nationally across its footprint. Comcast Business Mobile is designed to help small businesses be ready for today and whatever comes next with flexible data options, nationwide 5G coverage, and savings. Comcast Business Mobile benefits from the success and expertise established by top-rated mobile service, Xfinity Mobile. Comcast Business Mobile is available exclusively to Comcast Business Internet customers in all of Comcast Business’ service areas via www.comcastbusiness.com/mobile.

“Staying connected – whether in the office or on-the-go – is critical for small businesses. Comcast Business Mobile provides small business owners and their employees access to the most reliable network with nationwide 5G included at no extra cost as well as access to more than 20 million secure Xfinity WiFi hotspots,” said Bill Stemper, President, Comcast Business. “We have created a unique mobile experience that brings more value to our Internet customers, saving them money while providing tremendous performance, reliability and flexibility.”

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Comcast Corporation!
Long
Basispreis 50,27€
Hebel 8,73
Ask 0,59
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 64,76€
Hebel 6,86
Ask 0,66
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

The service offers Comcast Business Internet customers up to 10 lines with no line access fees. Comcast Business Mobile gives customers the freedom to build the best plan for their needs; even mixing and matching Comcast Business Mobile’s two straightforward data options across multiple lines. Data options include

  • Unlimited Data*
    • As low as $24 per line, per month with 10 lines
    • Great for on-the-go employees who may not be within WiFi range and need cellular data.
  • By the Gig*
    • 1GB = $15/mo; 3GB = $30/mo; 10G = $60/mo (shared data)
    • Well-suited for teams in locations where there is more WiFi and less cellular usage – such as in offices and retail stores.

Comcast Business Mobile is compatible with the best phones and tablets; allowing customers to choose from today’s most popular devices. Customers may also bring their own devices with no term contract required for mobile service.

To sign up for Comcast Business Mobile or to learn more, visit: www.comcastbusiness.com/mobile

About Comcast Business

Comcast Business offers a suite of Connectivity, Communications, Networking, Cybersecurity, Wireless, and Managed Solutions to help organizations of different sizes prepare for what’s next. Powered by the nation’s largest Gig-speed broadband network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is the nation’s largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and one of the leading service providers to the Enterprise market. Comcast Business has been consistently recognized by industry analysts and associations as a leader and innovator, and one of the fastest growing providers of Ethernet services.

For more information, call 866-429-3085. Follow on Twitter @ComcastBusiness and on other social media networks at http://business.comcast.com/social.

*Requires Comcast Business Internet service. Equipment, international and roaming charges, taxes and fees, including regulatory recovery fees, and other charges extra, and subject to change. Additional monthly per line charge applies if one of the following services not maintained: Comcast Business TV, Internet or Voice. After 20 GB monthly data use, speeds reduced to a maximum of 1.5 Mbps download/750 Kbps upload. Comcast Business Mobile utilizes the highest ranked network under RootMetrics 1H 2021 US report. WiFi networks not tested. Results may vary. Award is not endorsement. Actual speeds vary. 2021 Comcast. All rights reserved.

Comcast (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Comcast Business Mobile Launches to Small Businesses Nationwide Comcast Business today announced it has launched its new wireless mobile service for small businesses, Comcast Business Mobile, nationally across its footprint. Comcast Business Mobile is designed to help small businesses be ready for today and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Trinseo to Acquire Aristech Surfaces LLC as Part of Its Transformation to a Specialty Materials and ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reaches Agreement to Reopen The Grove Theatre and The Americana at ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against RenovaCare, Inc. and ...
Airgain Announces Addition of Kiva Allgood to Board
Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities in Canada with Cloudworks Acquisition
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon EBS io2 Block Express Volumes
IBM Reports 2021 Second-Quarter Results
CommScope Announces Technology Leadership Transition
INVESTOR NOTICE: GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, ROSEN, Encourages James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Investors with Losses ...
Cintas Selects the 2021 America’s Best Restroom Contest Finalists
Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated Second Quarter 2021 Results, July 2021 Monthly Dividend ...
Coca-Cola Board of Directors Elects Corporate Officer and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BrainChip Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:03 UhrDGAP-News: COMCAST NAMES KALYN HOVE REGIONAL SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT FOR THE TWIN CITIES REGION
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
07:33 UhrDisney: „Black Widow“ markiert einen wichtigen Gewinn (und Verlust) für die Kinos
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
17.07.21Peacock von Comcast hat HBO Max und Netflix gerade einen herben Schlag versetzt
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
13.07.21Comcast Brings the Tokyo Olympics Home to More Xfinity Customers Than Ever Via X1, Flex and Stream
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21Comcast Corporation Names Broderick D. Johnson Executive Vice President, Public Policy and Executive Vice President, Digital Equity
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21Comcast Government Services Awarded Two Additional Multimillion Dollar Contracts From Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.07.21dailyAKTIEN: Comcast unter wichtiger Marke
BNP Paribas | Kommentare
06.07.21DGAP-News: Comcast Establishes 50 WiFi-Connected Lift Zones in Houston and Surrounding Areas
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
03.07.214 Wege, wie Nintendo über Videospiele hinauswächst
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
30.06.21Defense Information Systems Agency Awards Comcast Business $102M, 10-Year Contract for Ethernet Services
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten