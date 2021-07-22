Landos Biopharma’s Phase 2 Data of Omilancor in Ulcerative Colitis Accepted for Oral Presentation at the United European Gastroenterology Week 2021

BLACKSBURG, Va., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LABP), a late-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its LANCE Advanced A.I. platform to develop novel oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases, today announced that data from the Phase 2 clinical trial of omilancor (BT-11-201) in ulcerative colitis (UC) has been accepted for oral presentation at the upcoming United European Gastroenterology Week (UEGW) 2021. The meeting will be held virtually from October 3-5, 2021.

“We believe that omilancor, a novel, oral, gut-restricted therapeutic targeting the LANCL2 pathway, is positioned to transform the treatment paradigm for UC patients,” said Dr. Josep Bassaganya-Riera, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Landos. “We are incredibly honored to present at UEGW 2021 our Phase 2 omilancor clinical findings across key immunology biomarkers and results on histological remission suggesting durability of response, which we believe further validate and de-risk the LANCL2 mechanism of action (MOA). Overall, the data further affirms our plans for the global pivotal Phase 3 program of omilancor in UC patients targeting a broad label that could encompass nearly 90% of UC patients ranging from pre-biologic patients to those who fail biologics.”

The presentation will focus on the mechanism-validating immunological data generated from the Phase 2 study in addition to the clinical remission, histological remission and early fecal calprotectin normalization results. Importantly, analysis of colonic biopsy tissue of patients collected at week 12 showed an increase of IL-10-producing cells and regulatory CD4+ T cells locally in the gastrointestinal tract with omilancor treatment, which was strongly correlated with clinical and histological remission. These results validate the immunological consequences of activation of the LANCL2 pathway in UC patients, and show promise for the prediction of long-term efficacy of omilancor in UC patients. Recent findings from the open-label extension also indicate long-term therapeutic effect, with nearly 90% of patients reaching remission thresholds in stool frequency and rectal bleeding when treated with omilancor for up to 66 weeks in total.