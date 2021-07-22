checkAd

PotlatchDeltic Announces Temporary Closure of Public Access in Idaho

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) today announced changes to public access to its Idaho timberlands. Due to severe fire danger in the region, effective immediately and until further notice, all public use of PotlatchDeltic privately-owned timberlands for recreation is suspended. The extreme fire season and continued dry conditions in Idaho are stressing available firefighting resources and risking public safety, property, and impacting wildlife. As a result, PotlatchDeltic has taken the unusual step of closing public access to its ownership areas, including the use of PotlatchDeltic roads and walk-in access. Leased campsites must be vacated before August 1, 2021. The temporary closure is permitted under the access terms in the Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s Large Tracts Program. Several other area landowners who participate in the Program have also recently suspended access due to the excessive fire danger. PotlatchDeltic continues to believe that managing our lands and allowing others to enjoy them are not mutually exclusive and that the majority of our lands should be available to the public for a wide range of uses. We look forward to removing the Idaho closure once fire conditions have abated. PotlatchDeltic urges all visitors to Idaho’s forests to exercise extreme caution in regards to fire while recreating this summer. Additional information can be found on our Idaho recreation website.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns approximately 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance. More information can be found at www.potlatchdeltic.com.



