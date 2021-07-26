checkAd

Cornerstone Building Brands Leader Heather Hollis Receives Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award for Leadership and Excellence

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR), the largest manufacturer of exterior building products in North America, announces Heather Hollis, Director of Marketing, Commercial Business Unit, will receive the Women in Manufacturing 2021 STEP (Science, Technology, Engineering and Production) Ahead Award from The Manufacturing Institute.

Heather Hollis (Photo: Business Wire)

The annual STEP Ahead Awards program recognizes exceptional women in manufacturing who demonstrate leadership at all levels of their companies – from the factory floor to the C-Suite. This is particularly significant in light of the pandemic, which left 700,000 gaps in the manufacturing workforce.

Hollis leads market research, customer segmentation, value proposition, brand development and lead generation for the commercial buildings and components businesses of Cornerstone Building Brands. She is known as a talent developer and has a created a legacy of advancing team members to new levels and roles. In addition to her work for the company, Hollis is a wife, a mother of two and supports the community through the Kiwanis International Foundation, where she develops the leaders of tomorrow by working with local students.

“It’s an honor to represent not only Cornerstone Building Brands, but all the women in the manufacturing industry,” said Hollis. “Supporting and developing the many incredible women and men on my team and in the business and seeing them flourish is one of the most fulfilling parts of my job every day.”

“Heather lives our core values of safety, innovation, integrity and teamwork every day and has demonstrated tremendous leadership,” said James S. Metcalf, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Heather has greatly benefited not only our company, but the industry as a whole as we work to increase and elevate women in manufacturing. Her commitment to others is inspiring and exemplifies our company’s purpose of contributing positively to the communities where we live, work and play.”

Cornerstone Building Brands continues to actively live up to our commitment to attract, retain and develop great female talent. Among other things, the company has established a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council, and participation in employee resource groups, including one dedicated to supporting women at every level of the organization, is growing.

Hollis will be recognized at the annual Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Awards Gala, which will be held in Washington, D.C. on November 4, 2021 and honor 130 women who represent the past, present and future of women manufacturers.

“Women in manufacturing proved themselves time and time again after the pandemic began, leading our industry in innovation and progress,” said Carolyn Lee, Manufacturing Institute Executive Director. “The skills gap persisted throughout the pandemic, but STEP Ahead honorees like Heather are helping us close that gap—they’ll play a crucial role in bringing more talented, motivated women into manufacturing.”

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands is the largest manufacturer of exterior building products for residential and low-rise non-residential buildings in North America. Headquartered in Cary, N.C., we serve residential and commercial customers across the new construction and repair and remodel markets. Our portfolio of trusted brands spans vinyl windows (Ply Gem, Simonton, American Craftsman), vinyl siding (Mastic, Variform, Ply Gem), stone veneer (Environmental Stoneworks, Ply Gem), insulated metal panels (CENTRIA, Metl-Span), metal building systems (Star Building Systems, Ceco Building Systems, Metallic Building Systems, Heritage Building Systems, Robertson Building Systems), metal roof and wall systems (MBCI, ABC, CENTRIA, Metl-Span, Metal Depots) and metal accessories, and we lead the market across multiple product categories. Cornerstone Building Brands’ broad, multichannel distribution platform and expansive national footprint includes more than 20,000 employees at manufacturing, distribution and office locations throughout North America. Corporate stewardship and environmental, social and governance (ESG) responsibility are deeply embedded in Cornerstone Building Brands’ culture, and we are committed to contributing positively to the communities where we live, work and play. For more information, visit us at www.cornerstonebuildingbrands.com.

