Inventus Provides Exploration Updates at Pardo and Sudbury 2.0 Projects

TORONTO, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inventus Mining Corp. (TSX VENTURE: IVS) (“Inventus” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its 2021 exploration programs at its 100%-owned Pardo and Sudbury 2.0 Projects near Sudbury, Ontario.

Recent Exploration Highlights Include:

  • Pardo Channel Sampling Results:
    5.5 m of 10.2 g/t gold, including 1.0 m of 47.9 g/t gold
    2.0 m of 11.8 g/t gold, including 1.0 m of 22.6 g/t gold
    2.5 m of 9.4 g/t gold, including 0.5 m of 26.4 g/t gold
    3.0 m of 6.2 g/t gold, including 1.5 m of 9.1 g/t gold
    2.0 m of 7.4 g/t gold
    2.0 m of 7.0 g/t gold
  • Six mini-bulk samples from Pardo are currently in the lab for assays
  • Discovery of the mineralized host structure at the Rathbun high-grade Ni-Cu-PGE occurrence
  • Completion of the Airborne MT survey over the Sudbury 2.0 Project
  • 3D IP survey at Cobalt Hill currently underway

Pardo Exploration Program

The first phase of sampling in 2021 at the Pardo project, including channel sampling and a mini-bulk sample trial program, has now been complete. The cost-effective sampling data generated from this program is expected to assist with a maiden resource estimate and de-risk the more extensive 50,000-tonne bulk sampling program planned for the project.

Six mini-bulk samples, weighing approximately 3.4 tonnes each, were obtained from the 007 occurrence. The samples were crushed and representative splits from each were delivered to SGS Laboratories for assay. Following a successful trial, a second phase of mini-bulk sampling is planned. The mini-bulk samples can be deployed across the project on surface exposures of the mineralized conglomerate reef and provide more reliable sampling data with significantly reduce gold grade variability.

In addition to the mini-bulk samples, channel samples were cut from surface exposures of the mineralized conglomerate reef where possible (Figure 1). The channel samples were cut from top to bottom of the reef, emulating a diamond drill hole. A total of 17 channel samples were taken from the Trench 2 location. Assay results from the channels have been received and are shown in Table 1. The Trench 2 samples had an average thickness of 2.4 metres and a weighted average grade of 4.9 g/t gold. Channel lengths are approximately true thickness. The channel sampling data will be used for resource calculation and provide guidance for the future bulk sampling program.

