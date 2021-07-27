checkAd

MOGU Inc. Announces Entry into Definitive Agreements to Increase Ownership of Hangzhou Ruisha

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.07.2021, 00:00  |   |   |   

MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) (“MOGU” or the “Company”), a leading KOL-driven online fashion and lifestyle destination in China, today announced that Hangzhou Juangua Network Co., Ltd. (“Hangzhou Juangua”), a consolidated affiliated entity of the Company, has entered into definitive agreements with Hangzhou Ruisha Technology Co., Ltd. (“Hangzhou Ruisha”), Hangzhou Ruisha’s existing shareholder and Hangzhou Ruisha’s founder, to increase and obtain controlling equity interests in Hangzhou Ruisha.

Under the definitive agreements, Hangzhou Juangua will purchase equity interests from the existing shareholder of Hangzhou Ruisha and subscribe for additional equity interests in Hangzhou Ruisha, at an aggregate consideration of RMB50 million in cash. MOGU will beneficially own 59.62% equity interests in Hangzhou Ruisha at the closing of the transactions. The transactions are subject to customary closing conditions.

Hangzhou Ruisha is committed to providing brands with one-stop and customized services for full-domain operations, including a wide variety of operational services, data platforms and other software services, as well as value-added services such as traffic placement.

Mr. Qi Chen, MOGU’s chairman and chief executive officer, commented, “The investment in Hangzhou Ruisha represents continuingly expanded and utilized capabilities of MOGU to provide services for business customers. Hangzhou Ruisha’s solutions are increasingly sought after by brands which would like to embrace online growth in spite of limited technical and operational experiences. This investment is an important step in MOGU’s development towards a more extensive ecosystem for live video broadcast e-commerce.”

About MOGU Inc.

MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) is a leading KOL-driven online fashion and lifestyle destination in China. MOGU provides people with a more accessible and enjoyable shopping experience for everyday fashion, particularly as they increasingly live their lives online. By connecting merchants, KOLs and users together, MOGU’s platform serves as a valuable marketing channel for merchants, a powerful incubator for KOLs, and a vibrant and dynamic community for people to discover and share the latest fashion trends with others, where users can enjoy a truly comprehensive online shopping experience.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. MOGU may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about MOGU’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in our annual report on Form 20-F, the 6-K and other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and MOGU does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

MOGU (A) (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MOGU Inc. Announces Entry into Definitive Agreements to Increase Ownership of Hangzhou Ruisha MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) (“MOGU” or the “Company”), a leading KOL-driven online fashion and lifestyle destination in China, today announced that Hangzhou Juangua Network Co., Ltd. (“Hangzhou Juangua”), a consolidated affiliated entity of the Company, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir and U.S. Government to Continue Work on COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Microvast Holdings, Inc. to List on Nasdaq Under the Ticker “MVST”
PerkinElmer to Acquire Antibody and Reagent Leader BioLegend
BeiGene Announces Approval in Canada of BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) for the Treatment of Patients with ...
RBC Bearings Announces Agreement to Acquire ABB’s DODGE Mechanical Power Transmission Business
Sesen Bio Announces Significant Commercial Progress as the Company Approaches the Potential ...
FREYR Battery Chooses Mpac Lambert for Supply of Battery Cell Assembly Equipment Package to ...
IonQ Positions Itself for Continued Industry Leadership with a String of Strategic Hires
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Aldeyra Therapeutics Receives Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Latest Cisco AppDynamics App Attention Index Reveals Brands Have Only One Shot to Win Over ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.06.21MOGU Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten