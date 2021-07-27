USANA Health Sciences Reports Record Second Quarter Results and Reiterates Growth Outlook for FY 2021

Consolidated Results Net Sales $336.8 million +30.1% vs. prior-year quarter

+20.3% constant currency vs. prior-year quarter

+$25.2 million YOY FX impact, or +9.8% Diluted EPS $1.87 +41.7% vs. prior-year quarter

Diluted shares of 20.4 million, -3.2% Active Customers 652,000 +8.8% vs. prior-year quarter

“Strong consumer demand for our high-quality health products, coupled with the execution of our previously announced short-term sales program, contributed to our record net sales and customer numbers for the second quarter,” said Kevin Guest, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. “Our-top line performance was driven by strong double-digit, year-over-year sales growth in each of our regions including a 16.5% increase in the Americas and Europe region and a 33.3% increase in the Asia Pacific region.

Q2 2021 Regional Results:

Asia Pacific Region Net Sales $279.0 million +33.3% vs. prior-year quarter

Constant currency net sales: +23.0%

82.8% of consolidated net sales Active Customers 513,000 +10.8% vs. prior-year quarter

+8.6% sequentially Asia Pacific Sub-Regions Greater China Net Sales $165.4 million +33.4% vs. prior-year quarter

Constant currency net sales: +22.5% Active Customers 303,000 +9.0% vs. prior-year quarter

+9.8% sequentially North Asia Net Sales $37.4 million +44.8% vs. prior-year quarter

Constant currency net sales: +33.6% Active Customers 66,000 +17.9% vs. prior-year quarter

+11.9% sequentially Southeast Asia Pacific Net Sales $76.1 million +28.0% vs. prior-year quarter

Constant currency net sales: +19.2% Active Customers 144,000 +11.6% vs. prior-year quarter

+5.1% sequentially

Americas and Europe Region Net Sales $57.9 million +16.5% vs. prior year

Constant currency net sales: +9.2%

17.2% of consolidated net sales Active Customers 139,000 +2.2% vs. prior year

-4.1% sequentially

Mr. Guest added, “We continue to execute our strategy to enhance the overall shopping experience for customers in all of our markets and made further progress on this initiative during the quarter. Additionally, the rollout of our Active Nutrition line, which was introduced in late March, is proceeding according to plan. As we look ahead to the second half of the year, we are seeing a more challenging operating environment in several markets due to escalating conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. We believe, however, that the successful execution of our strategy will deliver long-term sustainable growth.”

Balance Sheet and Share Repurchase Activity

The Company ended the quarter with $265 million in cash and cash equivalents and no debt after repurchasing 304,000 shares for $29.7 million. Diluted shares outstanding totaled 20.4 million during the second quarter of 2021 and there was approximately $51 million remaining under the existing share repurchase authorization as of July 3, 2021.

Fiscal 2021 Outlook

The Company is reiterating its consolidated net sales and earnings per share outlook for fiscal year 2021.

Fiscal Year 2021 Outlook Range Consolidated Net Sales $1.24 - $1.28 billion Diluted EPS $6.15 - $6.50

The Company maintains a 52/53-week fiscal year. Fiscal 2020 was a 53-week year and included one additional week of sales in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to Fiscal 2021.

Doug Hekking, Chief Financial Officer, said, “Our record second quarter results, highlighted by robust sales and earnings-per-share growth, were in-line with management’s expectations and were driven, in large part, by the sales program offered during the quarter. A similar sales program was offered during the third quarter of 2020, which was also very successful. Note that the timing of the 2020 sales program, as well as the additional week of sales in the fourth quarter of 2020, create a challenging comparable for us in the back half of 2021. Nevertheless, we continue to believe that 2021 will be another record year for USANA.”

Management Commentary Document and Conference Call

For more information on the USANA’s operating results, please see the Management Commentary document, which has been posted on the Company’s website (http://ir.usana.com) under the Investor Relations section. USANA’s management team will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss today’s announcement with investors on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time. Investors may listen to the call by accessing USANA’s website at http://ir.usana.com. The call will consist of brief opening remarks by the Company’s management team, followed by a questions and answers session.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company prepares its financial statements using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Constant currency net sales, earnings, EPS and other currency-related financial information (collectively, “Financial Results”) are non-GAAP financial measures that remove the impact of fluctuations in foreign-currency exchange rates (“FX”) and help facilitate period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s Financial Results that we believe provide investors an additional perspective on trends and underlying business results. Constant currency Financial Results are calculated by translating the current period's Financial Results at the same average exchange rates in effect during the applicable prior-year period and then comparing this amount to the prior-year period's Financial Results.

About USANA

USANA develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional supplements, functional foods and personal care products that are sold directly to Associates and Preferred Customers throughout the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, Mexico, Malaysia, the Philippines, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Thailand, France, Belgium, Colombia, Indonesia, Germany, Spain, Romania, and Italy. More information on USANA can be found at www.usana.com.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. Our actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including: uncertainty related to the magnitude, scope and duration of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic (“COVID-19”) to our business, operations and financial results; the further spread of, and regulatory measures or voluntary actions that may be put in place to limit the spread of, COVID-19 in the markets where we operate, including restrictions on business operations, shelter at home, or social distancing requirements; the potential for a resurgence of COVID-19 spread in any of our markets in the future; the impact of COVID-19 on the domestic and world economies, including any negative impact on discretionary spending, consumer demand, and consumer behavior in general; regulatory risk in China in connection with the health products and direct selling business models; regulatory risk in the United States in connection with the direct selling business model; potential negative effects of deteriorating foreign and/or trade relations between the United States and China; potential negative effects of material breaches of our information technology systems to the extent we experience a material breach; material failures of our information technology systems; global economic conditions generally; reliance upon our network of independent Associates; risk associated with governmental regulation of our products, manufacturing and direct selling business model; adverse publicity risks globally; risks associated with our international expansion and operations; and uncertainty relating to the fluctuation in U.S. and other international currencies. The contents of this release should be considered in conjunction with the risk factors, warnings, and cautionary statements that are contained in our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release set forth our beliefs as of the date hereof. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement after the date hereof or to conform such statements to actual results or changes in the Company’s expectations, except as required by law.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Six Months Ended 3-Jul-21 27-Jun-20 3-Jul-21 27-Jun-20 Net sales $ 336,837 $ 258,991 $ 644,813 $ 525,610 Cost of sales 57,014 47,674 114,665 93,733 Gross profit 279,823 211,317 530,148 431,877 Operating expenses Associate incentives 153,863 110,852 288,358 226,921 Selling, general and administrative 72,240 60,879 143,873 126,358 Earnings from operations 53,720 39,586 97,917 78,598 Other income (expense) 590 393 729 544 Earnings before income taxes 54,310 39,979 98,646 79,142 Income taxes 16,076 12,002 29,791 24,613 NET EARNINGS $ 38,234 $ 27,977 $ 68,855 $ 54,529 Earnings per share - diluted $ 1.87 $ 1.32 $ 3.31 $ 2.56 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 20,446 21,129 20,771 21,340

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) As of As of ASSETS 3-Jul-21 2-Jan-21 Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 265,368 $ 311,917 Inventories 89,587 90,224 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 26,551 23,145 Total current assets 381,506 425,286 Property and equipment, net 97,849 100,445 Goodwill 17,467 17,367 Intangible assets, net 30,489 30,796 Deferred income taxes 5,486 4,640 Other assets 58,652 62,353 Total assets $ 591,449 $ 640,887 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 13,144 $ 18,195 Other current liabilities 139,856 149,878 Total current liabilities 153,000 168,073 Deferred income taxes 4,806 12,009 Other long-term liabilities 15,020 19,155 Stockholders' equity 418,623 441,650 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 591,449 $ 640,887

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. Sales by Region (unaudited) (in thousands) Quarter Ended July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 Change from prior year Currency impact on sales % change excluding currency impact Asia Pacific Greater China $ 165,416 49.1% $ 124,001 47.9% $ 41,415 33.4% $ 13,459 22.5% Southeast Asia Pacific 76,101 22.6% 59,459 22.9% 16,642 28.0% 5,225 19.2% North Asia 37,438 11.1% 25,852 10.0% 11,586 44.8% 2,906 33.6% Asia Pacific Total 278,955 82.8% 209,312 80.8% 69,643 33.3% 21,590 23.0% Americas and Europe 57,882 17.2% 49,679 19.2% 8,203 16.5% 3,610 9.2% $ 336,837 100.0% $ 258,991 100.0% $ 77,846 30.1% $ 25,200 20.3% Active Associates by Region(1) (unaudited) As of July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 Asia Pacific Greater China 88,000 29.3% 93,000 32.3% Southeast Asia Pacific 104,000 34.7% 94,000 32.6% North Asia 42,000 14.0% 37,000 12.9% Asia Pacific Total 234,000 78.0% 224,000 77.8% Americas and Europe 66,000 22.0% 64,000 22.2% 300,000 100.0% 288,000 100.0% Active Preferred Customers by Region (2) (unaudited) As of July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 Asia Pacific Greater China 215,000 61.1% 185,000 59.5% Southeast Asia Pacific 40,000 11.4% 35,000 11.3% North Asia 24,000 6.8% 19,000 6.1% Asia Pacific Total 279,000 79.3% 239,000 76.9% Americas and Europe 73,000 20.7% 72,000 23.1% 352,000 100.0% 311,000 100.0% (1) Associates are independent distributors of our products who also purchase our products for their personal use. We only count as active those Associates who have purchased from us any time during the most recent three-month period, either for personal use or resale. (2) Preferred Customers purchase our products strictly for their personal use and are not permitted to resell or to distribute the products. We only count as active those Preferred Customers who have purchased from us any time during the most recent three-month period. China utilizes a Preferred Customer program that has been implemented specifically for that market.

