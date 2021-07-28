checkAd

Wabash National Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

  • Revenue of $449.4 million on increasing new trailer shipments
  • Operating income of $22.7 million on a GAAP basis or $20.8 million on a non-GAAP adjusted basis
  • Earnings per share of $0.24 on a GAAP basis or $0.21 on a non-GAAP adjusted basis
  • Backlog of $1.3 billion up 77% YoY; outperforms normal sequential seasonality
  • 2021 EPS outlook maintained, updated for divestiture impact at $0.72 per diluted share; range of $0.67 to $0.77

LAFAYETTE, Ind., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC), the innovation leader of engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, today reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Net sales for the second quarter 2021 of $449.4 million increased 32.5% versus the prior year quarter as the company continued to scale its ability to serve strong customer demand. Consolidated gross profit was $55.6 million, or 12.4% of sales. Operating income was $22.7 million, or 5.0% of sales during the quarter. On a non-GAAP adjusted basis, operating income was $20.8 million. GAAP earnings per share were $0.24, or $0.21, on a non-GAAP adjusted basis.

Total company backlog as of June 30, 2021 was approximately $1.3 billion. Normal seasonal order patterns generally dictate that the backlog declines sequentially in Q2; however, during the second quarter of 2021, the backlog softened less than usual and remained up 77% compared to June of 2020.

“While the manufacturing environment continued to be broadly challenging during the second quarter, Wabash National is successfully navigating the issues created by labor scarcity and material cost increases compounded by exceptionally strong demand in our industry and in the economy as a whole,” explained Brent Yeagy, president and chief executive officer. “Our strong financial results are a testament to our employees' dedication to serve our customers as well as our diligent cost control through the year.”

For the full year ending December 31, 2021, the company maintained its EPS outlook and updated it for the impact of the divestiture of Extract Technology, which closed on June 30, 2021. The midpoint for earnings per diluted share is anticipated to be $0.72 with a range of $0.67 to $0.77.

“We are pleased that new trailer shipments remain on an upward trajectory and that the ramp in trailer production continues to meet our expectations. Freight markets remain very strong and our customers are looking to trailers as a way to address intensified driver shortages and network imbalances. We will continue to manage through short-term commodity headwinds and labor challenges as we work toward maximizing our factory capacity and positioning ourselves to capitalize on continued strong customer demand in 2021 and beyond.”

Business Segment Highlights

The table below is a summary of select segment operating and financial results prior to the elimination of intersegment sales for the second quarter of 2021 and 2020. A complete disclosure of the results by individual segment is included in the tables following this release.

    Commercial Trailer
Products 		  Diversified Products   Final Mile Products
Three Months Ended June 30,   2021
 		  2020
 		  2021
 		  2020
 		  2021
 		  2020
    (dollars in thousands)
New trailers shipped   11,090     8,000     500     400          
Net sales   $ 296,342     $ 232,254     $ 76,578     $ 63,951     $ 81,023     $ 50,832  
Gross profit   $ 38,623     $ 22,392     $ 12,151     $ 10,761     $ 6,147     $ 1,963  
Gross profit margin   13.0%     9.6%     15.9%     16.8%     7.6%     3.9%  
Income (loss) from operations   $ 32,299     $ 18,599     $ 5,824     $ 2,242     $ (3,247)     $ (6,569)  
Income (loss) from operations margin   10.9%     8.0%     7.6%     3.5%     (4.0)%     (12.9)%  
Adjusted income (loss) from operations   $ 32,299     $ 18,599     $ 3,950     $ 2,242     $ (3,247)     $ (6,569)  
Adjusted income (loss) from operations margin   10.9%     8.0%     5.2%     3.5%     (4.0)%     (12.9)%  
                                     

Commercial Trailer Products’ net sales for the second quarter were $296.3 million, an increase of 27.6% as compared to the prior year quarter, as operations scaled to meet improved customer demand. Operating income was $32.3 million or 10.9% of sales during the quarter.

Diversified Products’ net sales for the second quarter were $76.6 million, an increase of 19.7% as compared to the prior year quarter, as operations worked to ramp up. Revenue in this business was impacted by the divestiture of the Beall brand of tank trailers on December 31, 2020. Operating income was $5.8 million, or 7.6% of sales during the quarter.

Final Mile Products’ net sales for the second quarter totaled $81.0 million, an increase of 59.4% as compared to the prior year, as operations scaled to be able to satisfy stronger market demand. Operating loss was $3.2 million during the quarter while adjusted segment EBITDA improved to $1.3 million.

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the financial information included in this release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including operating EBITDA, free cash flow, adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted net income (loss), adjusted earnings per share, adjusted segment EBITDA, and adjusted segment EBITDA margin. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures and results calculated in accordance with GAAP, including net income (loss), and reconciliations to GAAP financial statements should be carefully evaluated.

Operating EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, impairment and other, net, and other non-operating income and expense. Management believes providing operating EBITDA is useful for investors to understand the Company’s performance and results of operations period to period with the exclusion of the items identified above. Management believes the presentation of operating EBITDA, when combined with the GAAP presentations of operating income (loss) and net income (loss), is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s operating performance. A reconciliation of operating EBITDA to net income (loss) is included in the tables following this release.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash (used in) provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures. Management believes providing free cash flow is useful for investors to understand the Company’s performance and results of cash generation period to period with the exclusion of the item identified above. Management believes the presentation of free cash flow, when combined with the GAAP presentations of cash provided by operating activities, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s operating performance. A reconciliation of free cash flow to cash (used in) provided by operating activities is included in the tables following this release.

Adjusted operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income (loss) under U.S. GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s operating results as they are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company’s continuing activities. Accordingly, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) excluding these special items to help investors evaluate our operating performance and trends in our business consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Further, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) to provide investors with a better understanding of the Company’s view of our results as compared to prior periods. A reconciliation of adjusted operating income (loss) to operating income (loss), the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is included in the tables following this release.

Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted earnings per diluted (2021) and basic (2020) share reflect adjustments for the impact of sales and divestitures, debt transactions, and non-cash impairment, and the related tax effects of these adjustments. Management believes providing adjusted measures and excluding certain items facilitates comparisons to the Company’s prior year periods and, when combined with the GAAP presentation of net income (loss) and diluted (2021) and basic (2020) net income (loss) per share, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s performance.

Adjusted segment EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated by adding back segment depreciation and amortization expense to segment operating income (loss), and excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income (loss) under GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s segment operating results as they are not indicative of each segment's core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the segment's continuing activities. Adjusted segment EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted segment EBITDA by segment total net sales. A reconciliation of adjusted segment EBITDA to income (loss) from operations is included in the tables following this release.

Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call

Wabash National will discuss its results during its quarterly investor conference call on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, beginning at 10:00 a.m. EDT. The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be accessible on the "Investors" section of the Company’s website www.wabashnational.com. The conference call will also be accessible by dialing (833) 476-0947, conference ID 3994951. A replay of the call will be available on the site shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Wabash National Corporation

As the innovation leader of engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) is Changing How the World Reaches You. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, the company’s mission is to enable customers to succeed with breakthrough ideas and solutions that help them move everything from first to final mile. Wabash National designs and manufactures a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, liquid tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions and specialty food grade equipment. Its innovative products are sold under the following brand names: Wabash National, Benson, Brenner Tank, Bulk Tank International, DuraPlate, Supreme, Transcraft, Walker Engineered Products, and Walker Transport. Learn more at www.wabashnational.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements convey the Company’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, all statements regarding the Company’s outlook for trailer and truck body shipments, backlog, expectations regarding demand levels for trailers, truck bodies, non-trailer equipment and our other diversified product offerings, pricing, profitability and earnings, cash flow and liquidity, opportunity to capture higher margin sales, new product innovations, our growth and diversification strategies, our expectations for improved financial performance during the course of the year and our expectations with regards to capital allocation. These and the Company’s other forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. Without limitation, these risks and uncertainties include a continued or prolonged shutdown or reduction of our operations, substantially reduced customer orders or sales volumes and supply disruptions due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the continued integration of Supreme into the Company’s business, adverse reactions to the transaction by customers, suppliers or strategic partners, uncertain economic conditions including the possibility that customer demand may not meet our expectations, increased competition, reliance on certain customers and corporate partnerships, risks of customer pick-up delays, shortages and costs of raw materials including the impact of tariffs or other international trade developments, risks in implementing and sustaining improvements in the Company’s manufacturing operations and cost containment, dependence on industry trends and timing, supplier constraints, labor costs and availability, customer acceptance of and reactions to pricing changes and costs of indebtedness. Readers should review and consider the various disclosures made by the Company in this press release and in the Company’s reports to its stockholders and periodic reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.


WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

    June 30,
2021 		  December 31,
2020
Assets        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 134,375     $ 217,677  
Accounts receivable, net   121,390     101,301  
Inventories, net   252,550     163,750  
Prepaid expenses and other   79,669     63,036  
Total current assets   587,984     545,764  
Property, plant, and equipment, net   207,369     209,676  
Goodwill   188,438     199,560  
Intangible assets, net   154,048     166,887  
Other assets   42,661     39,583  
Total assets   $ 1,180,500     $ 1,161,470  
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity        
Current liabilities:        
Current portion of long-term debt   $     $  
Current portion of finance lease obligations   206     348  
Accounts payable   171,377     104,425  
Other accrued liabilities   110,966     130,980  
Total current liabilities   282,549     235,753  
Long-term debt   418,900     447,979  
Finance lease obligations       30  
Deferred income taxes   52,517     46,777  
Other non-current liabilities   26,554     26,052  
Total liabilities   780,520     756,591  
Commitments and contingencies        
Stockholders’ equity:        
Common stock 200,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value, 50,464,034 and 52,536,482 shares outstanding, respectively   758     755  
Additional paid-in capital   650,358     644,695  
Retained earnings   114,445     107,233  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   31,158     7,633  
Treasury stock at cost, 25,422,064 and 23,004,607 common shares, respectively   (396,739 )   (355,437 )
Total stockholders' equity   399,980     404,879  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 1,180,500     $ 1,161,470  


WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2021   2020   2021   2020
Net sales   $ 449,422     $ 339,153     $ 841,425     $ 726,227  
Cost of sales   393,814     304,832     738,651     655,163  
Gross profit   55,608     34,321     102,774     71,064  
General and administrative expenses   22,907     19,633     45,774     45,825  
Selling expenses   6,065     4,886     12,730     12,884  
Amortization of intangible assets   5,799     5,493     11,597     10,988  
Impairment and other, net   (1,847 )   (1,690 )   (1,226 )   105,424  
Income (loss) from operations   22,684     5,999     33,899     (104,057 )
Other income (expense):                
Interest expense   (6,034 )   (5,882 )   (12,184 )   (12,154 )
Other, net   (413 )   285     (427 )   405  
Other expense, net   (6,447 )   (5,597 )   (12,611 )   (11,749 )
Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)   16,237     402     21,288     (115,806 )
Income tax expense (benefit)   3,985     548     5,819     (9,013 )
Net income (loss)   $ 12,252     $ (146 )   $ 15,469     $ (106,793 )
                 
Net income (loss) per share:                
Basic   $ 0.24     $ 0.00     $ 0.30     $ (2.01 )
Diluted   $ 0.24     $ 0.00     $ 0.29     $ (2.01 )
Weighted average common shares outstanding (in thousands):                
Basic   51,272     52,874     51,697     53,015  
Diluted   51,989     52,874     52,472     53,015  
                 
Dividends declared per share   $ 0.08     $ 0.08     $ 0.16     $ 0.16  


WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

    Six Months Ended June 30,
    2021   2020
Cash flows from operating activities        
Net income (loss)   $ 15,469     $ (106,793 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities        
Depreciation   12,881     11,657  
Amortization of intangibles   11,597     10,988  
Net gain on sale of property, plant and equipment and business divestiture   (2,043 )   (1,690 )
Loss on debt extinguishment   452      
Deferred income taxes   (1,799 )   (2,648 )
Stock-based compensation   4,216     416  
Impairment   817     107,114  
Non-cash interest expense   591     535  
Accounts receivable   (25,758 )   48,785  
Inventories   (89,733 )   (14,154 )
Prepaid expenses and other   2,500     (8,195 )
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   56,074     (22,126 )
Other, net   1,650     (1,235 )
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities   $ (13,086 )   $ 22,654  
Cash flows from investing activities        
Capital expenditures   (11,063 )   (10,921 )
Proceeds from the sale of assets and business divestiture   20,978     2,725  
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities   $ 9,915     $ (8,196 )
Cash flows from financing activities        
Proceeds from exercise of stock options   1,450      
Dividends paid   (8,437 )   (8,742 )
Borrowings under revolving credit facilities   232     45,449  
Payments under revolving credit facilities   (232 )   (45,449 )
Principal payments under finance lease obligations   (172 )   (162 )
Principal payments under term loan credit facility   (30,000 )    
Debt issuance costs paid       (12 )
Stock repurchases   (41,302 )   (10,065 )
Net cash used in financing activities   $ (78,461 )   $ (18,981 )
Cash and cash equivalents:        
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   $ (81,632 )   $ (4,523 )
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period   217,677     140,516  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period   $ 136,045     $ 135,993  


WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
SEGMENTS AND RELATED INFORMATION
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30,   Commercial
Trailer Products 		  Diversified
Products 		  Final Mile
Products 		  Corporate and
Eliminations 		  Consolidated
2021                    
New trailers shipped   11,090     500             11,590  
Used trailers shipped       15             15  
                     
New Trailers   $ 287,741     $ 34,090     $     $     $ 321,831  
Used Trailers   19     359             378  
Components, parts and service   5,529     27,544     3,965     (4,282 )   32,756  
Equipment and other   3,053     14,585     77,058     (239 )   94,457  
Total net external sales   $ 296,342     $ 76,578     $ 81,023     $ (4,521 )   $ 449,422  
Gross profit   $ 38,623     $ 12,151     $ 6,147     $ (1,313 )   $ 55,608  
Income (loss) from operations   $ 32,299     $ 5,824     $ (3,247 )   $ (12,192 )   $ 22,684  
Adjusted income (loss) from operations1   $ 32,299     $ 3,950     $ (3,247 )   $ (12,192 )   $ 20,810  
                     
2020                    
New trailers shipped     8,000       400             8,400  
Used trailers shipped     185       35             220  
                     
New Trailers   $ 218,753     $ 28,176     $     $     $ 246,929  
Used Trailers   2,273     1,323             3,596  
Components, parts and service   9,571     22,166     2,453     (7,884 )   26,306  
Equipment and other   1,657     12,286     48,379         62,322  
Total net external sales   $ 232,254     $ 63,951     $ 50,832     $ (7,884 )   $ 339,153  
Gross profit   $ 22,392     $ 10,761     $ 1,963     $ (795 )   $ 34,321  
Income (loss) from operations   $ 18,599     $ 2,242     $ (6,569 )   $ (8,273 )   $ 5,999  
Adjusted income (loss) from operations1   $ 18,599     $ 2,242     $ (6,569 )   $ (8,273 )   $ 5,999  

1 Adjusted operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income (loss) under U.S. GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s operating results as they are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company’s continuing activities. Accordingly, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) excluding these special items to help investors evaluate our operating performance and trends in our business consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Further, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) to provide investors with a better understanding of the Company’s view of our results as compared to prior periods.


WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
SEGMENTS AND RELATED INFORMATION
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Six Months Ended June 30,   Commercial
Trailer Products 		  Diversified
Products 		  Final Mile
Products 		  Corporate and
Eliminations 		  Consolidated
2021                    
New trailers shipped   20,340     920             21,260  
Used trailers shipped   15     40             55  
                     
New Trailers   $ 526,406     $ 64,356     $     $     $ 590,762  
Used Trailers   184     1,206             1,390  
Components, parts and service   11,470     57,510     7,688     (10,125 )   66,543  
Equipment and other   5,991     27,514     150,400     (1,175 )   182,730  
Total net external sales   $ 544,051     $ 150,586     $ 158,088     $ (11,300 )   $ 841,425  
Gross profit   $ 65,858     $ 27,254     $ 12,603     $ (2,941 )   $ 102,774  
Income (loss) from operations   $ 53,164     $ 11,913     $ (7,194 )   $ (23,984 )   $ 33,899  
Adjusted income (loss) from operations1   $ 53,164     $ 10,039     $ (7,194 )   $ (23,984 )   $ 32,025  
                     
2020                    
New trailers shipped   16,525     1,050             17,575  
Used trailers shipped   220     70             290  
                     
New Trailers   $ 456,654     $ 71,488     $     $     $ 528,142  
Used Trailers   2,591     2,533             5,124  
Components, parts and service   18,843     48,248     6,175     (14,984 )   58,282  
Equipment and other   5,141     24,640     104,927     (29 )   134,679  
Total net external sales   $ 483,229     $ 146,909     $ 111,102     $ (15,013 )   $ 726,227  
Gross profit   $ 46,235     $ 25,902     $ 1,719     $ (2,792 )   $ 71,064  
Income (loss) from operations   $ 34,470     $ (3,828 )   $ (114,610 )   $ (20,089 )   $ (104,057 )
Adjusted income (loss) from operations1   $ 34,847     $ 7,143     $ (18,844 )   $ (20,089 )   $ 3,057  

1 Adjusted operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income (loss) under U.S. GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s operating results as they are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company’s continuing activities. Accordingly, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) excluding these special items to help investors evaluate our operating performance and trends in our business consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Further, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) to provide investors with a better understanding of the Company’s view of our results as compared to prior periods.


WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
SEGMENT AND COMPANY FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)1   Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Six Months Ended
June 30,
    2021   2020   2021   2020
Commercial Trailer Products                
Income from operations   $ 32,299     $ 18,599     $ 53,164     $ 34,470  
Adjustments:                
Impairment               377  
Adjusted operating income   $ 32,299     $ 18,599     $ 53,164     $ 34,847  
                 
Diversified Products                
Income (loss) from operations   5,824     2,242     11,913     (3,828 )
Adjustments:                
Impairment               10,971  
Gain on divestiture of Extract Technology   (1,874 )       (1,874 )    
Adjusted operating income   3,950     2,242     10,039     7,143  
                 
Final Mile Products                
Loss from operations   (3,247 )   (6,569 )   (7,194 )   (114,610 )
Adjustments:                
Impairment               95,766  
Adjusted operating loss   (3,247 )   (6,569 )   (7,194 )   (18,844 )
                 
Corporate                
Loss from operations   (12,192 )   (8,273 )   (23,984 )   (20,089 )
                 
Consolidated                
Income (loss) from operations   22,684     5,999     33,899     (104,057 )
Adjustments:                
Impairment               107,114  
Gain on divestiture of Extract Technology   (1,874 )       (1,874 )    
Adjusted operating income   $ 20,810     $ 5,999     $ 32,025     $ 3,057  

1 Adjusted operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income (loss) under U.S. GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s operating results as they are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company’s continuing activities. Accordingly, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) excluding these special items to help investors evaluate our operating performance and trends in our business consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Further, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) to provide investors with a better understanding of the Company’s view of our results as compared to prior periods.


WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Operating EBITDA1:   Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2021   2020   2021   2020
Net income (loss)   $ 12,252     $ (146 )   $ 15,469     $ (106,793 )
Income tax expense (benefit)   3,985     548     5,819     (9,013 )
Interest expense   6,034     5,882     12,184     12,154  
Depreciation and amortization   12,248     11,526     24,478     22,645  
Stock-based compensation   2,184     1,333     4,216     416  
Impairment and other, net   (1,847 )   (1,690 )   (1,226 )   105,424  
Other, net   413     (285 )   427     (405 )
Operating EBITDA   $ 35,269     $ 17,168     $ 61,367     $ 24,428  


Adjusted Net Income (Loss)2:   Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2021   2020   2021   2020
Net income (loss)   $ 12,252     $ (146 )   $ 15,469     $ (106,793 )
Adjustments:                
Loss on debt extinguishment   452         452      
Impairment               107,114  
Gain on divestiture of Extract Technology   (1,874 )       (1,874 )    
Tax effect of aforementioned items   327         327     (2,786 )
Adjusted net income (loss)   $ 11,157     $ (146 )   $ 14,374     $ (2,465 )


Adjusted Diluted (2021) and Basic (2020) Earnings Per Share2:   Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2021   2020   2021   2020
Diluted (2021) and basic (2020) earnings per share   $ 0.24     $ 0.00     $ 0.29     $ (2.01 )
Adjustments:                
Loss on debt extinguishment   0.01         0.01      
Impairment               2.01  
Gain on divestiture of Extract Technology   (0.04 )       (0.04 )    
Tax effect of aforementioned items           0.01     (0.05 )
Adjusted diluted (2021) and basic (2020) earnings per share   $ 0.21     $ 0.00     $ 0.27     $ (0.05 )
                 
Weighted average diluted (2021) and basic (2020) shares outstanding (in thousands)   51,989     52,874     52,472     53,015  

1 Operating EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, impairment and other, net, and other non-operating income and expense. Management believes providing operating EBITDA is useful for investors to understand the Company’s performance and results of operations period to period with the exclusion of the items identified above. Management believes the presentation of operating EBITDA, when combined with the GAAP presentations of operating income (loss) and net income (loss), is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s operating performance.
2 Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted earnings per diluted (2021) and basic (2020) share reflect adjustments for the impact of sales and divestitures, debt transactions, and non-cash impairment, and the related tax effects of these adjustments. Management believes providing adjusted measures and excluding certain items facilitates comparisons to the Company’s prior year periods and, when combined with the GAAP presentation of net income (loss) and diluted (2021) and basic (2020) net income (loss) per share, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s performance.


WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW1
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

    Six Months Ended June 30,
    2021   2020
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities   $ (13,086 )   $ 22,654  
Capital expenditures   (11,063 )   (10,921 )
Free cash flow1   $ (24,149 )   $ 11,733  

1 Free cash flow is defined as net cash (used in) provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures. Management believes providing free cash flow is useful for investors to understand the Company’s performance and results of cash generation period to period with the exclusion of the item identified above. Management believes the presentation of free cash flow, when combined with the GAAP presentations of cash provided by operating activities, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s operating performance.


WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA1
AND ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA MARGIN1
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

    Commercial Trailer Products   Diversified Products   Final Mile Products
Three Months Ended June 30, 2021   2021   2020   2021   2020   2021   2020
Income (loss) from operations   $ 32,299     $ 18,599     $ 5,824     $ 2,242     $ (3,247 )   $ (6,569 )
Depreciation and amortization   3,211     2,946     3,961     4,613     4,577     3,577  
Impairment and other, net   (4 )   (1,767 )   (1,841 )       1     80  
Adjusted segment EBITDA   $ 35,506     $ 19,778     $ 7,944     $ 6,855     $ 1,331     $ (2,912 )
                         
Adjusted segment EBITDA margin   12.0 %   8.5 %   10.4 %   10.7 %   1.6 %   (5.7 )%


    Commercial Trailer Products   Diversified Products   Final Mile Products
Six Months Ended June 30, 2021   2021   2020   2021   2020   2021   2020
Income (loss) from operations   $ 53,164     $ 34,470     $ 11,913     $ (3,828 )   $ (7,194 )   $ (114,610 )
Depreciation and amortization   6,248     5,679     8,061     9,114     9,141     7,132  
Impairment and other, net   181     (1,394 )   (1,413 )   10,971     6     95,847  
Adjusted segment EBITDA   $ 59,593     $ 38,755     $ 18,561     $ 16,257     $ 1,953     $ (11,631 )
                         
Adjusted segment EBITDA margin   11.0 %   8.0 %   12.3 %   11.1 %   1.2 %   (10.5 )%

1 Adjusted segment EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated by adding back segment depreciation and amortization expense to segment operating income (loss), and excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income (loss) under GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s segment operating results as they are not indicative of each segment's core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the segment's continuing activities. Adjusted segment EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted segment EBITDA by segment total net sales.


Media Contact:
Dana Stelsel
Director, Corporate Communications
(765) 771-5766
dana.stelsel@wabashnational.com

Investor Relations:
Ryan Reed
Director, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
(765) 490-5664
ryan.reed@wabashnational.com





