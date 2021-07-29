checkAd

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Provides Announcement Under the Irish Takeover Rules for Relevant Securities in Issue

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: XERS) (Xeris) today announced in accordance with Rule 2.10 of the Irish Takeover Panel Act, 1997, Takeover Rules 2013 (the Irish Takeover Rules) that, as of the close of business on July 28, 2021, Xeris' issued share capital, excluding treasury shares, is comprised of 66,497,370 shares of common stock with a par value of $0.0001 per share. Xeris' common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol XERS. The International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) of Xeris common stock is US98422L1070.

Xeris confirms that, as of the close of business on July 28, 2021, there were outstanding 5,081,323 options to purchase shares of common stock (the Xeris Stock Options), 2,059,762 restricted stock units (the Xeris Restricted Stock Units), 94,012 warrants (the Xeris Warrants) and a principal amount of $47,175,000 of 5.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 (the Xeris Convertible Notes).

Upon exercise, each Xeris Stock Option entitles the holder to purchase one share of common stock at the applicable exercise price. Upon vesting, each Xeris Restricted Stock Unit entitles the holder to receive one share of common stock. Upon exercise, each Xeris Warrant entitles the holder to receive one share of common stock. Upon conversion of the Xeris Convertible Notes, up to 15,416,667 shares of Xeris common stock may be issued.

About Xeris

Xeris (Nasdaq: XERS) is a pharmaceutical company delivering innovative solutions to simplify the experience of administering important therapies that people rely on every day around the world.

With a novel technology platform that enables ready-to-use, room-temperature stable formulations of injectable therapies, the company is advancing a portfolio of solutions in various therapeutic categories, including its first commercial product, Gvoke in the U.S. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies have the potential to offer distinct advantages over conventional product formulations, including eliminating the need for reconstitution, enabling long-term, room-temperature stability, significantly reducing injection volume, and eliminating the requirement for intravenous (IV) infusion. With Xeris' technology, new product formulations are designed to be easier to use by patients, caregivers, and health practitioners and help reduce costs for payers and the healthcare system.

