Skyline Champion Appoints VP of Manufacturing Technology

“We’re excited to welcome Roland to Skyline Champion, and we look forward to the expertise that he brings to our organization as we continue to transform the way homes are bought and built,” said Mark Yost, Skyline Champion’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Automating the future will help us improve employee safety and engagement, further enhance our sustainability and cost advantages, increase flexibility, and improve quality. Roland’s broad knowledge and implementation achievements at Amazon, General Electric, and General Motors are what we need to help us build a better future. With him in this role, we can drive the legacy homebuilding industry forward making it better for our people, channel partners and the homeowner.”

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) (“Skyline Champion”), today announced that Dr. Roland Menassa has joined Skyline Champion as its first Vice President of Manufacturing Technology, a newly created position that will lead innovation and deployment of robotics and advanced automation, advanced process controls, and innovation in material handling systems.

Dr. Menassa previously served as Principal and Sr Manager – Advanced Technologies at Amazon. At Amazon, he led the development and deployment of advanced robotics across the fulfillment enterprise. Dr. Menassa also served as the Leader of the General Electric Advanced Manufacturing Technology Center where he was responsible for advanced technologies, automation, and robotics. Prior to General Electric, Dr. Menassa held growing roles at General Motors which culminated in becoming the company’s Technical Executive and General Motors Fellow – Flexible Manufacturing Systems. In addition to his professional development, Dr. Menassa has received numerous awards for innovation and automation from General Motors, General Electric, NASA, with over 100 patent filings in the related areas and holds a Ph.D. from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Mechanical Engineering.

About Skyline Champion Corporation:

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) is the largest independent, publicly traded, factory-built housing company in North America and employs approximately 7,700 people. With almost 70 years of homebuilding experience and 40 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and western Canada, Skyline Champion is well positioned with a leading portfolio of manufactured and modular homes, ADUs, park-models and modular buildings for the single-family, multi-family, hospitality, senior and workforce housing sectors.

In addition to its core home building business, Skyline Champion operates a factory-direct retail business, Titan Factory Direct, with 18 retail locations spanning the southern United States, and Star Fleet Trucking, providing transportation services to the manufactured housing and other industries from several dispatch locations across the United States.

Skyline Champion builds homes under some of the most well known brand names in the factory-built housing industry including Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S. and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210729005989/en/