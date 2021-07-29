checkAd

Phibro Animal Health Corporation to Host Webcast and Conference Call on Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (Nasdaq:PAHC) expects to announce its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 financial results on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, after the market closes. Phibro management will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

Interested parties are invited to listen to the conference call and view the presentation slides by visiting https://investors.pahc.com. The discussion will also be available by dialing +1 (833) 968-1955 in the U.S. and Canada, or +1 (647) 689-6656 for international callers. Provide the conference ID 4134939.

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event. To access the webcast recording, visit https://investors.pahc.com.

About Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Phibro Animal Health Corporation is a diversified global developer, manufacturer and supplier of a broad range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock, helping veterinarians and farmers produce healthy, affordable food while using fewer natural resources. For further information, please visit www.pahc.com.

Our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available online at www.sec.gov, www.pahc.com or on request from the company.

Disclaimer

