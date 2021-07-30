Lantheus Announces the First and Only FDA Cleared AI-Enabled PSMA Digital Application, aPROMISE, Strengthening Lantheus’ Leadership in Prostate Cancer

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) (Lantheus) announced today that its subsidiary, EXINI Diagnostics AB, was granted 510(k) clearance by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its digital application, aPROMISE (automated PROstate Cancer Molecular Imaging Standardized Evaluation). Clinicians will have the option to utilize aPROMISE with PYLARIFY (piflufolastat F 18) to increase the efficiency and reproducibility of their PSMA PET/CT assessments. PYLARIFY was recently approved by the FDA and is the first and only commercially available PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent for prostate cancer.

aPROMISE is an artificial intelligence-based, medical device software that uses a deep learning algorithm trained and validated across over 3,000 PSMA images to date, to allow healthcare professionals and researchers to perform quantitative assessment of PSMA PET/CT images in prostate cancer. The PROMISE criteria were developed by leading experts in prostate cancer imaging to standardize quantitative evaluation of prostate cancer lesions by location using prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) PET/CT.1 aPROMISE facilitates rapid and robust quantification of prostate cancer lesions in anatomical context, enabling clinicians to make routine use in the clinic of a comprehensive, automated approach to patient evaluation. aPROMISE includes a solution for automated body segmentation and marking, quantifying and reporting suspicious lesions in their anatomical context. aPROMISE provides enhanced consistency in quantitative analysis and standardized reports and has demonstrated increased efficiency and reproducibility of clinicians’ PSMA PET/CT image assessments.2,3

“Lantheus is pleased with the FDA clearance of aPROMISE, our AI-enabled digital application that expands our PSMA platform,” said Etienne Montagut, Chief Business Officer for Lantheus. “We are excited to provide such an innovative tool for PSMA quantification and reporting that can empower clinicians to make more informed treatment decisions for their prostate cancer patients.”

aPROMISE Indications for Use

aPROMISE is intended to be used by healthcare professionals and researchers for acceptance, transfer, storage, image display, manipulation, quantification and reporting of digital medical images. The system is intended to be used with images acquired using nuclear medicine (NM) imaging using PSMA PET/CT. The device provides general Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) tools as well as a clinical application for oncology including marking of regions of interest and quantitative analysis.