Tenet Completes Sale of Five Hospitals in the Miami-Dade/Southern Broward Area

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) today announced that it has completed the sale of its five hospitals and related operations in the Miami-Dade and Southern Broward counties. The transaction includes Coral Gables Hospital, Florida Medical Center, Hialeah Hospital, North Shore Medical Center and Palmetto General Hospital, as well as associated physician practices and other entities. Tenet’s ambulatory facilities operated by United Surgical Partners International in these markets will remain with Tenet and are not included in the transaction.

