checkAd

RNB Retail & Brands Says Can't Pay Interest on Its Bonds

Autor: PLX AI
03.08.2021, 17:39  |  11   |   |   

(PLX AI) – RNB Retail & Brands reviewing the possibilities of continuing as an independent listed company.Considering acquiring complementary operations by issuing new shares or selling existing operations and acquiring new operationsThe company is …

  • (PLX AI) – RNB Retail & Brands reviewing the possibilities of continuing as an independent listed company.
  • Considering acquiring complementary operations by issuing new shares or selling existing operations and acquiring new operations
  • The company is also investigating the possibility of carrying out a directed issue to shareholders in connection with these alternatives in order to raise new capital
  • Says requires a settlement with the company's bond and hybrid bondholders because the company currently lacks the financial ability to pay interest in full and amortize on nominal bond debt
  • One solution that the company sees as feasible is that all or part of the bond is converted into new shares. This would probably mean that the bondholders become the largest owner group
  • RNB's goal is to be able to announce and inform during the second half of 2021 about a solution for the company's continued future operations


RNB Retail and Brands Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RNB Retail & Brands Says Can't Pay Interest on Its Bonds (PLX AI) – RNB Retail & Brands reviewing the possibilities of continuing as an independent listed company.Considering acquiring complementary operations by issuing new shares or selling existing operations and acquiring new operationsThe company is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aareal Bank Q2 Operating Profit Rises to EUR 41 Million Despite Provision; Tax Rate to Increase
PREVIEW: Novo Nordisk New Obesity Drug & Guidance in Focus, Analysts Say
Maersk Guidance Upgrade Is Bigger Than Expected, Sydbank Says
Mowi Is Still a Buy Despite Q2 Earnings Miss, Nordea Says
Vestas Gets 58 MW Order in Australia
DBV Posts H1 Operating Income Falling to $1.5 Million
Maersk Raises FY Outlook After Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations
Eastman Chemical Q2 Revenue Beats Consensus; Raises Outlook
Bayer Gets Positive Phase 2 Results for Eliapixant in Refractory Chronic Cough
RWE Renewables Signs Contract for Seabed Mapping at 3 UK Offshore Projects
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Nokia Raises Guidance After Solid Q2 Beat on Profit
Novo Nordisk Shares Rise After Analysts Lift Price Targets
Telefonica Deutschland Q2 Revenue, OIBDA Beat Consensus Estimates; Outlook Raised
Yara Sells Salitre Phosphate Mining Project in Brazil for USD 410 Million
DSV Rises as Analysts Rave About Another Beat & Raise Report
OMV Q2 Earnings Better Than Estimates; CCS Net EUR 643 Million
PayPal Q2 EPS Beats Consensus Even as Revenue Misses
Siemens Gamesa Gives New FY Outlook After Q3 Earnings
Grenke Raises FY Net Profit Outlook to EUR 60-80 Million from EUR 50-70 Million
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Wienerberger Buys FloPlast, Cork Plastics with Combined Revenues of EUR 100 Million
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Geberit Hires Tobias Knechtle as New CFO
Hexagon Buys Infor's EAM Business for USD 2.75 Billion in Cash & Shares
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade