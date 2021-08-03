RNB Retail & Brands Says Can't Pay Interest on Its Bonds Autor: PLX AI | 03.08.2021, 17:39 | 11 | 0 | 0 03.08.2021, 17:39 | (PLX AI) – RNB Retail & Brands reviewing the possibilities of continuing as an independent listed company.Considering acquiring complementary operations by issuing new shares or selling existing operations and acquiring new operationsThe company is … (PLX AI) – RNB Retail & Brands reviewing the possibilities of continuing as an independent listed company.Considering acquiring complementary operations by issuing new shares or selling existing operations and acquiring new operationsThe company is … (PLX AI) – RNB Retail & Brands reviewing the possibilities of continuing as an independent listed company.

Considering acquiring complementary operations by issuing new shares or selling existing operations and acquiring new operations

The company is also investigating the possibility of carrying out a directed issue to shareholders in connection with these alternatives in order to raise new capital

Says requires a settlement with the company's bond and hybrid bondholders because the company currently lacks the financial ability to pay interest in full and amortize on nominal bond debt

One solution that the company sees as feasible is that all or part of the bond is converted into new shares. This would probably mean that the bondholders become the largest owner group

RNB's goal is to be able to announce and inform during the second half of 2021 about a solution for the company's continued future operations



RNB Retail and Brands Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

RNB Retail and Brands Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer