Chatham Lodging Trust Acquires High-Quality Extended-Stay Hotels in Austin, Texas

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.08.2021, 15:00  |  25   |   |   

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE: CLDT), a hotel real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels, today announced that the company has acquired in an off-market transaction two, high-quality, premium-branded hotels comprising 269 rooms at the Domain in Austin, Texas, for $71.2 million, or approximately $265,000 per room (the “Austin Acquisitions”). The acquired hotels include the 132-room Residence Inn Austin Domain, which opened in July 2016, and the 137-room TownePlace Suites Austin Domain, which opened in June 2021. Upon stabilization, the Austin Acquisitions are expected to generate an estimated NOI yield of 8.0% to 8.5%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210804005157/en/

Residence Inn Austin Domain (Photo: Business Wire)

“Having actively managed our way through the worst era in the history of the hotel industry, our actions have enabled us to emerge from the pandemic with a stronger balance sheet and more liquidity,” highlighted Jeffrey H. Fisher, Chatham’s chief executive officer and president. “This has given us the flexibility and the confidence to be acquisitive when we identify opportunities that fit our stringent criteria, and the Austin Acquisitions are ideal additions to our portfolio. Strategically, our acquisitions are aimed at increasing further our exposure to premium-branded, extended-stay hotels, enhancing portfolio RevPAR and reducing the average age of our portfolio. The Austin Acquisitions check all of these boxes, will be two of our four newest hotels and are expected to producing RevPAR levels higher than our portfolio average.”

The Domain is a rapidly growing mixed-use development known as Austin’s “second downtown” with over 4.2 million square feet of office space, 1.8 million square feet of retail space, plus another 2.8 million additional square feet of office space expected to be delivered over the next two years and another 3.8 million square feet of office space planned thereafter. Companies with large offices located at The Domain include IBM, Amazon, Facebook, Indeed, Expedia / VRBO and Trend Micro Companies. Apple currently is constructing a 2 million square foot office campus approximately 5 miles from the Austin Acquisitions that will cost over $1 billion and eventually accommodate around 15,000 employees. For comparison purposes, Apple Park, Apple’s main campus in Cupertino, Calif., is approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Wertpapier


