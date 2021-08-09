checkAd

Ford Credit CFO Brian Schaaf to Speak August 12 at J.P. Morgan Automotive Conference

Brian Schaaf, Ford Motor Credit Company CFO, will hold a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan Automotive Conference at 11:25 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12.

The virtual discussion will include Ford Credit’s financial results, funding, liquidity and portfolio performance, as well as Q&A.

Participants are encouraged to listen to the webcast online. Information is also available at shareholder.ford.com.

About Ford Motor Credit Company

Ford Motor Credit Company is a leading automotive financial services company. It provides dealer and customer financing to support the sale of Ford Motor Company products around the world, including through Lincoln Automotive Financial Services in the United States, Canada and China. Ford Credit is a subsidiary of Ford established in 1959. For more information, visit www.fordcredit.com or www.lincolnafs.com.

