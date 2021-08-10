RFHIC and MaxLinear Achieve Breakthrough Linearization Performance for Ultra-Wideband 5G New Radio

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, and RFHIC (KOSDAQ: 218410), a leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance active RF and microwave components and hybrid modules recently verified that RFHIC’s Gallium Nitride (GaN) transistor for 5G macro base stations and hybrid power amplifier module (PAM) for 5G massive MIMO base stations achieved breakthrough linearization performance when combined with MaxLinear’s MaxLIN linearization technology, exceeding 3 rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) requirements for ultra-wideband 5G New Radio (5G NR).

MaxLinear transceivers and linearization technology combine with RFHIC’s power amplifiers to exceed 3GPP requirements for 5G New Radio (NR) (Graphic: Business Wire)

RFHIC and MaxLinear are collaborating to optimize the combined performance of power amplifiers, transceivers, and linearization at key 5G bands (3.4 to 3.8GHz and 3.7 to 3.98GHz). The collaboration entails RFHIC’s highly efficient GaN solutions for 5G telecom infrastructure, MaxLinear’s high-performance transceivers, and MaxLinear’s ultra-wideband linearization solution (MaxLIN), achieving outstanding efficiency and linearity performance.

MaxLinear’s transceiver portfolio includes:

MxL16xx, a 4T4R family supporting full wideband with 400MHz of instantaneous bandwidth (IBW) for a wide variety of Macro and small cell applications

MxL155x, a high density 8T8R family supporting full wideband with 400MHz of instantaneous bandwidth (IBW) optimized for high antenna count massive MIMO applications

These transceivers are software compatible, creating a single platform solution that customers can leverage for any application. By providing the transceiver and the linearization solution, along with test data that includes the full transmit lineup, MaxLinear customers can move quickly to production without performance surprises.

RFHIC’s GaN transistors for 5G macro base stations, ID36411D operating at 3.4 to 3.8GHz and ID38411DR operating at 3.7 to 3.98GHz, are designed to achieve the highest efficiency with 100MHz, 200MHz, and 300MHz IBW. The ID36411D achieves over 47% power efficiency for the average output power of 47.41dBm (55W). MaxLIN improves linearity by over 25dB to exceed 3GPP and Federal Communications Commission (FCC) requirements with margin.