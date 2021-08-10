checkAd

HP Delivers Ultimate Chrome OS Experiences for Life and Work in Today's Hybrid World

Company unveils always-connected device with the HP Chromebook x2 powered by Qualcomm 7c and social hub for the home with the HP Chromebase All-in-One featuring a rotating screen

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, HP Inc. expanded its robust Chrome OS ecosystem for customers seeking ultimate versatility and mobility in today’s hybrid world, with the introduction of the HP Chromebook x2 11 and the HP Chromebase 21.5 inch All-in-One Desktop. HP also announced the new Works With Chromebook certified1 HP M24fd USB-C Monitor for a seamless user experience when pairing with Chromebooks and other accessories.

Today’s Chrome OS users seek technology solutions that support and optimize their lifestyle including hybrid work and family time, according to recent research from HP. They are not only purchasing a device that allows them to work from home (63%), but also buying a device for someone else (27%) within their household. In fact, 52% of respondents have children, which explains why 53% used Chrome OS for both work and school.2 Both the new HP Chromebook x2 and HP Chromebase AiO address these changes to deliver personalized experiences tailored to each user in the household.

“The last year and a half drastically shifted consumers to a new hybrid world, putting a focus on how they think about and use their devices, with a change from one PC per household to now one PC per person to work, live, and play,” said Josephine Tan, Global Head and General Manager, Consumer PCs at HP Inc. “HP collaborated closely with Google to optimize our newest platforms, along with curating a superb and secure software and app ecosystem for the best possible experience on Chrome OS devices. As a result, we’re expanding our Chrome OS portfolio with the introduction of the HP Chromebook x2 11 and the HP Chromebase 21.5 inch All-in-One as users search for devices that help them seek a more personal, or family friendly experience, in today’s hybrid world.”

“With the new Chromebook x2 and Chromebase All-in-One, we’re thrilled to collaborate with HP to provide more people with the speedy, secure, and simple computing experience of Chrome OS,” said Alexander Kuscher, Director of Chrome OS Software at Google. “Whether it’s having peace of mind that your data is secure or that you’re able to get things done, we’re committed to meeting the needs of our users for work learning, or play, be it at home or on the go.”

