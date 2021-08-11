Alkaline88 Will Be Available in Over 400 United Pacific, Rocket Branded Convenience Stores

“United Pacific is a great win for us. Alkaline88 will launch in late August or early September in over 400 United Pacific, Rocket branded convenience stores. United Pacific is a market leader in California, Oregon, Washington, and Colorado,” said Ricky Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “The c-store channel remains a focus for us in fiscal 2022. We expect to see a significant increase in volume and revenue from this relationship. This is only possible thanks to Core-Mark, a leader in convenience store distribution, who will be carrying our product in their distribution centers throughout the West.”

Alkaline88 is known for its superior hydration with a perfect 8.8pH balance. The brand was developed to deliver a Deliciously Smooth taste that encourages consumers to drink more and fully hydrate. The Company is dedicated to purity, quality, value, and taste. The water’s ingredient deck is simple, easy to understand, and free of buffers. Alkaline88 ionized water contains just two ingredients that customers trust — purified water and Pink Himalayan Rock Salt.

The Alkaline Water Company is The Clean Beverage Company making a difference in the water you drink and the world we share.

The Alkaline88 flagship brand of premium alkaline water is now available in 75,000 stores across all trades in the U.S. For more information, visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com.

About The Alkaline Water Company:

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88 delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label “Clean Beverage.” Quickly being recognized as a growing lifestyle brand, Alkaline88 launched A88 Infused in 2019 to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products. A88 Infused flavored water is available in six unique all-natural flavors, with new flavors coming soon. In 2021, The Alkaline Water Company was pleased to welcome Shaquille O’Neal to its board of advisors and to serve as the celebrity brand ambassador for the Alkaline88 and A88 Infused brands.