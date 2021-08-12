Afya Assumes a Voluntary Commitment to Gender Equality

Afya Limited or Afya (Nasdaq: AFYA) announces that according to the United Nations Global Compact’s Sustainable Development Goals will assume a voluntary commitment to have at least 50% of women in its management positions by 2030.

In addition, Afya announces that was certificated by Women on Board, an independent initiative whose purpose is to acknowledge value and promote corporate environments in which women are part of the board of directors. The company voluntarily committed to continuing to have at least two women as board members.