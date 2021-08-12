checkAd

Afya Assumes a Voluntary Commitment to Gender Equality

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.08.2021, 22:30  |  30   |   |   

Afya Limited or Afya (Nasdaq: AFYA) announces that according to the United Nations Global Compact’s Sustainable Development Goals will assume a voluntary commitment to have at least 50% of women in its management positions by 2030.

In addition, Afya announces that was certificated by Women on Board, an independent initiative whose purpose is to acknowledge value and promote corporate environments in which women are part of the board of directors. The company voluntarily committed to continuing to have at least two women as board members.

Virgilio Gibbon, Afya’s CEO, noted: “I believe that a diverse workforce makes better decisions and creates a more resilient business. A culture that embraces diversity makes us able to innovate and serve our students and physicians more effectively.”

About Afya:

Afya is a leading medical education group in Brazil based on number of medical school seats, delivering an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students and physicians to transform their ambitions into rewarding lifelong experiences from the moment they join us as medical students through their medical residency preparation, graduation program, continuing medical education activities and offering digital products to help doctors enhance their healthcare services through their whole career.

Afya Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Afya Assumes a Voluntary Commitment to Gender Equality Afya Limited or Afya (Nasdaq: AFYA) announces that according to the United Nations Global Compact’s Sustainable Development Goals will assume a voluntary commitment to have at least 50% of women in its management positions by 2030. In addition, Afya …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
XONE Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of The ExOne Company is Fair to ...
OCGN Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Selects AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider to Enhance Guest Experiences
FREYR Battery, Finnish Minerals Group and the City of Vaasa to Explore Industrial Scaling of ...
MSCI Equity Indexes August 2021 Index Review
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
KE Holdings Appoints New Directors
Banner Bank Announces Retirement of Craig Miller General Counsel; Promotion of Sherrey Luetjen as ...
NextGen Healthcare Announces Date for 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Reinvent Technology Partners Announces Shareholder Approval of Proposed Business Combination with ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.08.21Afya Limited to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call on August 26
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.08.21Bertelsmann Completes Acquisition of Crescera Stake in Afya; New Directors Appointed
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21Afya Limited Announces Closing of the Acquisition of UNIGRANRIO
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten