checkAd

FRMO Corp. Announces Results for Fiscal 2021 and Virtual Annual Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.08.2021, 01:36  |  20   |   |   

FRMO Corp. (the “Company” or “FRMO”) (OTC Pink: FRMO) today reported its financial results for the fiscal year 2021, ended May 31, 2021.

Financial Highlights

FRMO’s book value as of May 31, 2021 was $298.9 million ($6.78 per share on a fully diluted basis), including $121.0 million of non-controlling interests. This compares with book value at the prior fiscal year ended May 31, 2020 of $161.9 million ($3.68 per share), including $46.9 million of non-controlling interests. Current assets, comprised primarily of cash and equivalents and equity securities, amounted to $208.9 million as of May 31, 2021, and $104.8 million as of May 31, 2020. Total liabilities were $29.9 million as of May 31, 2021, and $11.8 million as of May 31, 2020, comprised primarily of securities sold, not yet purchased and deferred taxes.

Annual net income (loss) attributable to the Company in the fiscal year ended May 31, 2021 rose to $60,158,194, or $1.37 per share, compared to $(14,564,472), or $(0.33) per share, a year earlier.

FRMO’s net income (loss) attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities net of taxes for the three months ended May 31, 2021 was $5,217,832 ($0.12 per diluted share) compared to $(7,811,802) (($0.18) per diluted share) for the three months ended May 31, 2020.

Net income (loss) attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gains (losses) from equity securities net of taxes is a measure not based on GAAP and is defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in “Information Regarding Non-GAAP Measures” at the end of this release.

Valuation of securities and cryptocurrencies are subject to change after May 31, 2021. The market value of several securities and cryptocurrencies might have changed substantially since that date. We look forward to finding new ways to expand our cryptocurrency mining operations.

As of May 31, 2021 and May 31, 2020, the Company held a 22.02% and 19.23% equity interest in Horizon Kinetics Hard Assets LLC (“HKHA”), a company formed by Horizon Kinetics LLC and certain officers, principal stockholders, and directors of FRMO Corp. (“the Company”). Due to the common control and ownership between HKHA and the Company’s principal stockholders and directors, HKHA has been consolidated within the Company’s financial statements. The noncontrolling interest of 77.98% and 80.77% in HKHA has been eliminated from results of operations for the periods ended May 31, 2021 and May 31, 2020.

Further details are available in the Company’s Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended May 31, 2021. These statements have been filed on the OTC Markets Group Disclosure and News Services, which may be accessed at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/FRMO/filings. These documents are also available on the FRMO website at www.frmocorp.com.

Annual Meeting

Murray Stahl, Chairman and CEO, and Steven Bregman, President and CFO, will host the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (“Meeting”) at 3:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 9, 2021, which will be held online via webcast only at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/FRMO2021.

Admission to the FRMO virtual Annual Meeting is limited to stockholders who owned Common Stock as of the close of business on July 26, 2021, the record date, or their duly appointed proxies, or properly registered guests. Guests may register for the webcast by entering their first and last names and a valid email address. Only shareholders with valid control numbers will be able to vote and ask questions at the Annual Meeting. Shareholders and guests may submit questions in advance to info@frmocorp.com by 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 (the day before the Annual Meeting).

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets      
(in thousands)      
 

May 31,

 

May 31,

 

2021

 

2020

       
Assets       
Current Assets:       
Cash and cash equivalents 

 $

              34,971

 

 $

             38,443

Equity securities, at fair value 

 

               171,733

 

 

                63,836

Other current assets 

 

                   2,148

 

 

                  2,536

Total Current Assets 

 

               208,852

 

 

              104,815

Investment in limited partnerships and other       
equity investments, at fair value 

 

                 86,854

 

 

                40,898

Investments in securities exchanges 

 

                   4,815

 

 

                  5,061

Other assets 

 

                   1,698

 

 

                  1,807

Investment in Horizon Kinetics LLC 

 

                 16,366

 

 

                10,876

Participation in Horizon Kinetics LLC revenue stream 

 

                 10,200

 

 

                10,200

Total Assets 

$

            328,785

 

 $

           173,657

       
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity       
Current Liabilities:       
Securities sold, not yet purchased 

 $

                6,118

 

 $

               4,136

Other current liabilities 

 

                   2,249

 

 

                     185

Total Current Liabilities 

 

                   8,367

 

 

                  4,321

Deferred Tax Liability 

 

                 20,774

 

 

                  6,701

Mortgage payable 

 

                      730

 

 

                     751

Total Liabilities 

 

                 29,871

 

 

                11,773

     
Stockholders' Equity:       
Stockholders' Equity Attributable to the Company 

 

               177,905

 

 

              114,993

Noncontrolling interests 

 

               121,009

 

 

                46,891

Total Stockholders' Equity 

 

               298,914

 

 

              161,884

       
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity 

 $

            328,785

 

 $

           173,657

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)               
 (amounts in thousands, except share data)               
  Three Months Ended   Years Ended
  May 31,   May 31,   May 31,   May 31,
 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

  (Unaudited)    
Revenue:               
Fees 

 $

         1,354

 

 $

            567

 

 

 $

         3,723

 

 

 $

         2,264

 

Equity earnings from partnerships               
and limited liability companies 

 

            4,237

 

 

 

            3,649

 

 

 

            6,531

 

 

 

            5,519

 

Unrealized gains (losses) from investments subject to fair value 

 

            2,483

 

 

 

        (10,097

)

 

 

          44,818

 

 

 

        (12,559

)

Other 

 

                 35

 

 

 

          (3,706

)

 

 

             (726

)

 

 

          (1,926

)

Total revenue before unrealized gains (losses) from equity securities 

 

            8,109

 

 

 

          (9,587

)

 

 

          54,346

 

 

 

          (6,702

)

Unrealized gains (losses) from equity securities 

 

          34,201

 

 

 

          (9,091

)

 

 

          96,223

 

 

 

        (15,440

)

Total Revenue 

 

          42,310

 

 

 

        (18,678

)

 

 

        150,569

 

 

 

        (22,142

)

Total Expenses 

 

               298

 

 

 

               323

 

 

 

            1,350

 

 

 

            1,337

 

               
Income (loss) from Operations before Provision for Income Taxes 

 

          42,012

 

 

 

        (19,001

)

 

 

        149,219

 

 

 

        (23,479

)

Provision for (Benefit from) Income Taxes  

 

            2,999

 

 

 

          (3,420

)

 

 

          19,890

 

 

 

             (152

)

Net Income (Loss) 

 

          39,013

 

 

 

        (15,581

)

 

 

        129,329

 

 

 

        (23,327

)

Less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 

 

          25,046

 

 

 

          (6,249

)

 

 

          69,171

 

 

 

          (8,763

)

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to FRMO Corporation 

 $

       13,967

 

 

 $

       (9,332

)

 

 $

       60,158

 

 

 $

     (14,564

)

               
Diluted Net Income (Loss) per Common Share 

 $

           0.32

 

 

 $

         (0.21

)

 

 $

           1.37

 

 

 $

         (0.33

)

               
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding               
Basic 

 

   44,032,781

 

 

 

   44,032,781

 

 

 

   44,020,233

 

 

 

   44,020,024

 

Diluted 

 

   44,059,278

 

 

 

   44,032,781

 

 

 

   44,038,179

 

 

 

   44,020,024

 

About FRMO Corp.

FRMO Corp. invests in and receives revenues based upon consulting and advisory fee interests in the asset management sector.

FRMO had 44,012,781 shares of common stock outstanding as of May 31, 2021.

For more information, visit our website at www.frmocorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 – With the exception of historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words like “believe,” “expect” and “anticipate” mean that these are our best estimates as of this writing, but that there can be no assurances that expected or anticipated results or events will actually take place, so our actual future results could differ significantly from those statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: our ability to maintain our competitive advantages, the general economics of the financial industry, our ability to finance growth, our ability to identify and close acquisitions on terms favorable to the Company, and a sustainable market.

Further information on our risk factors is contained in our quarterly and annual reports as filed on our website www.frmocorp.com and on www.otcmarkets.com/stock/FRMO/filings.

Information Regarding Non-GAAP Measures

Net income (loss) attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities is net income (loss) attributable to the Company exclusive of unrealized gains or losses from equity securities, net of tax. Net income (loss) attributable to the Company is the GAAP measure most closely comparable to net income (loss) attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities.

Management uses net income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities, along with other measures, to gauge the Company’s performance and evaluate results, which can be skewed when including unrealized gains (losses) from equity securities, which may vary significantly between periods. Net income (loss) attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities are provided as supplemental information, and are not a substitute for net income (loss) attributable to the Company and do not reflect the Company’s overall profitability.

The following table reconciles the net income (loss) attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities to net income (loss) attributable to the Company for the periods indicated:

  Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Years Ended   Years Ended
  May 31, 2021   May 21, 2020   May 31, 2021   May 31, 2020
   (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)         
                               
   Amount    Diluted
earnings
per
common
share 		   Amount    Diluted
earnings
per
common
share 		   Amount    Diluted
earnings
per
common
share 		   Amount    Diluted
earnings
per
common
share
(000’s except per common share amounts and percentages)                              
 
Net Income Attributable to the Company Excluding the
Effect of Unrealized Gain (Loss) from Equity Securities and
Diluted Earnings per Common Share Reconciliation: 		                             
                               
Net income (loss) attributable to the Company

 $

    13,967

 

 

 $

   0.32

 

 $

     (9,332

)

 

 $

  (0.21

)

 

 $

    60,158

 

 

 $

   1.37

 

 $

    (14,564

)

 

 $

  (0.33

)

                               
Unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities

 

       34,201

 

     

 

        (9,091

)

     

 

       96,223

 

     

 

      (15,440

)

   
Unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities attributable to
noncontrolling interests

 

       24,829

 

     

 

        (7,766

)

     

 

       68,712

 

     

 

      (10,285

)

   
Unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities attributable to the Company

 

         9,372

 

     

 

        (1,325

)

     

 

       27,511

 

     

 

        (5,155

)

   
Tax benefit on unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities
attributable to the company

 

          (622

)

     

 

           (194

)

     

 

        (3,455

)

     

 

           (205

)

   
Unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities attributable to the
Company, net of taxes

 

         8,750

 

 

 $

   0.20

 

 

        (1,519

)

 

 $

  (0.03

)

 

 

       24,056

 

 

 $

   0.55

 

 

        (5,360

)

 

 $

  (0.12

)

                               
Net income (loss) attributable to the Company excluding the
effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities

 $

      5,217

 

 

 $

   0.12

 

 $

     (7,813

)

 

 $

  (0.18

)

 

 $

    36,102

 

 

 $

   0.82

 

 $

     (9,204

)

 

 $

  (0.21

)

                               
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

 

 44,059,278

 

     

 

 44,032,781

 

     

 

 44,038,179

 

     

 

 44,020,024

 

   
                               
  (Earnings per share components may not sum to totals due to rounding)    

 

FRMO Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FRMO Corp. Announces Results for Fiscal 2021 and Virtual Annual Meeting FRMO Corp. (the “Company” or “FRMO”) (OTC Pink: FRMO) today reported its financial results for the fiscal year 2021, ended May 31, 2021. Financial Highlights FRMO’s book value as of May 31, 2021 was $298.9 million ($6.78 per share on a fully diluted …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Cresco Labs Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Fisker Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of $625,000,000 Green Convertible Notes Offering
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Moderna Announces FDA Authorization of Third Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine for Immunocompromised ...
ARDX CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Ardelyx Inc. Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class ...
Cresco Labs Closes New Senior Secured Credit Facility with Existing Lenders
Innovusion Raises $66 Million in Series B Plus Financing to Accelerate the Global Adoption of ...
Kimco Realty Declares Common Stock Cash Dividend for Third Quarter of 2021
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Valero Energy Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste