Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of Arvista Pty Ltd

16 August 2021 – Global Drones-as-a-service provider Delta Drone International Limited ASX:DLT) (Delta Drone or the Company) today announced that it has entered into a conditional Share Purchase Agreement to acquire 60% of Arvista Pty Ltd (“Arvista”), and a Shareholders Agreement relating to Arvista which includes a Call Option to acquire the remaining 40% of Arvista in the future.

Arvista is a Perth-based provider of aerial and terrestrial surveying services for the mining, engineering and construction industries. Established in 2012, it was one of the first certified operators in Western Australia to provide commercial UAV surveying services to mining and other civil construction and earthworks projects.

As part of the due diligence process, the Company engaged independent specialists to undertake legal, financial and operational reviews of Arvista. Management also conducted an independent assessment of the business suitability and growth opportunities and concluded that the acquisition of a strategic stake in Arvista not only provides DLT with an immediate presence in Australia, but also with an experienced team of drone aerial survey operators which currently serves a contracted client base of mining and other engineering-related companies, to capture important survey data and other important information.