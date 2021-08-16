checkAd

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.08.2021, 22:15  |  21   |   |   

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNOA), a global healthcare leader developing and producing stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, eye, oral and, nasal care, disinfectant use and dermatological conditions today announced financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“This quarter marks the transition from having a dedicated dermatology sales force for our prescription products to a distribution model,” said Amy Trombly, CEO of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals. She continued, “We had some remaining expenses related to the transition in the first quarter, however, we remain confident that this transaction was critical to the Company’s success by transitioning our prescription business to a model where we believe it can contribute profitably to our overall business. As we complete the transition of the sales portion of the prescription business to EMC, we expect to shift our focus to our growing, successful core business.”

Business Highlights

Sonoma continues to increase the reach of its products through its own efforts as well as through its partners’ efforts:

  • Sonoma’s Australian partner, Microsafe Care Group, added a significant new customer when Nanocyn was accepted to help fight COVID-19 in Australia as a surface disinfectant by the Royal Flying Doctor Service in their fleet of aircraft. The RFDS has been servicing Australia for 92 years providing vital emergency medical and primary healthcare services for regional, rural, and remote Australians. See http://www.flyingdoctor.org.au/qld/news/rfds-sources-new-decontaminant ... for more information.
  • Sonoma’s own Regenacyn Plus Scar Management Hydrogel is now available for office dispensing. The extra strength scar management hydrogel with Microcyn Technology is clinically proven to soften and flatten raised scars while reducing redness and discoloration. Regenacyn Plus minimizes scarring during and after healing. For more information and to purchase Regenacyn Plus visit http://pro.sonomapharma.com/products/regenacyn-advanced-scar-managemen ....
  • In July 2021, Sonoma launched its completely revamped website at www.sonomapharma.com. The new website highlights the global reach of Sonoma’s products and partners as well as its diverse product portfolio.

Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

Revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, of $3.7 million decreased by $2.1 million, or 36%, as compared to $5.8 million for the same period last year, largely as the result of decreased sales in Latin America as a result of the termination of the Invekra agreement in October 2020. The contract required Sonoma to manufacture product for Invekra at close to its costs. Since the contract with Invekra ended, Sonoma has continued to receive a lower volume of orders but Sonoma can now charge market rates resulting in stronger margins. Revenues in Europe and Rest of World also decreased by 16% due to large start-up orders made by Brill during the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, Sonoma reported revenues of $3.7 million and cost of revenues of $2.2 million resulting in gross profit of $1.5 million, or 39% of revenue, compared to a gross profit of $2.3 million, or 39% of revenue in the same period last year.

Total operating expenses during the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 were $2.4 million, down $0.5 million, or 19%, as compared to the same period in the prior year. This decrease in operating expenses was primarily due to lower employee costs resulting from a reduction in headcount in sales and marketing partially offset by increased insurance costs and consulting expense.

Net loss from continuing operations for the quarter was $1.1 million, up by $391,000, or 55% when compared to loss from continuing operations of $709,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Net loss for the quarter was $1.1 million, up by $391,000, or 55% when compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $709,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Net loss for the quarter was $1.1 million, up by $1.3 million, compared to the same period last year. The increase in net loss was primarily due to the sale of our Micromed business unit last year and the impact on discontinued operations and to a lesser extent losses from operations. EBITDAS loss for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 of $0.8 million, was up by $0.2 million, or 25%, compared to an EBITDAS loss of $0.6 million for the same period last year.

As of June 30, 2021, Sonoma had cash and cash equivalents of $2.8 million.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals is a global healthcare leader for developing and producing stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, nasal care, oral care, disinfectant use and dermatological conditions. The company’s products reduce infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner. In-vitro and clinical studies of hypochlorous acid (HOCl) show it to have impressive antipruritic, antimicrobial, antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties. Sonoma’s stabilized HOCl immediately relieves itch and pain, kills pathogens and breaks down biofilm, does not sting or irritate skin and oxygenates the cells in the area treated assisting the body in its natural healing process. The company’s products are sold either directly or via partners in 54 countries worldwide and the company actively seeks new distribution partners. The company’s principal office is in Woodstock, Georgia, with manufacturing operations in Latin America. European marketing and sales are headquartered in Roermond, Netherlands. More information can be found at www.sonomapharma.com. For partnership opportunities, please contact businessdevelopment@sonomapharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the commercial and technology progress and future financial performance of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and its subsidiaries (the “company”). These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as “continue,” “believe,” “expect” and “expand,” among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the company’s business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks that third-party distributors may not perform as expected, regulatory clinical and guideline developments may change, scientific data may not be sufficient to meet regulatory standards or receipt of required regulatory clearances or approvals, clinical results may not be replicated in actual patient settings, protection offered by the company’s patents and patent applications may be challenged, invalidated or circumvented by its competitors, the available market for the company’s products will not be as large as expected, the company’s products will not be able to penetrate one or more targeted markets, revenues will not be sufficient to meet the company’s cash needs, fund further development, as well as uncertainties relative to the COVID-19 pandemic and economic development, varying product formulations and a multitude of diverse regulatory and marketing requirements in different countries and municipalities, and other risks detailed from time to time in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Regenacyn and Microcyn are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

 

 

June 30,

 

 

March 31,

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2021

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

2,811

 

 

$

4,220

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

2,998

 

 

 

2,806

 

Inventories, net

 

 

2,620

 

 

 

2,530

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

3,509

 

 

 

3,218

 

Current portion of deferred consideration, net of discount

 

 

219

 

 

 

209

 

Total current assets

 

 

12,157

 

 

 

12,983

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

722

 

 

 

769

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

373

 

 

 

360

 

Deferred consideration, net of discount, less current portion

 

 

755

 

 

 

763

 

Other assets

 

 

114

 

 

 

112

 

Total assets

 

$

14,121

 

 

$

14,987

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

1,831

 

 

$

1,769

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

 

1,206

 

 

 

1,154

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

185

 

 

 

267

 

Deferred revenue Invekra

 

 

54

 

 

 

52

 

Current portion of debt – PPP

 

 

1,310

 

 

 

-

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

 

397

 

 

 

596

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

250

 

 

 

240

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

5,233

 

 

 

4,078

 

Operating lease liabilities-non-current

 

 

472

 

 

 

529

 

Withholding tax payable

 

 

3,570

 

 

 

3,478

 

Long-term deferred revenue Invekra

 

 

225

 

 

 

229

 

Long-term debt, less current portion – PPP

 

 

 

 

 

1,310

 

Total liabilities

 

 

9,500

 

 

 

9,624

 

Commitments and Contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 714,286
shares authorized at June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, 0 shares issued and
outstanding at June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 24,000,000 shares authorized at
June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, 2,092,909 shares issued and
outstanding at June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021

 

 

2

 

 

 

2

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

189,266

 

 

 

189,217

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(180,375

)

 

 

(179,277

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(4,272

)

 

 

(4,579

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

4,621

 

 

 

5,363

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

14,121

 

 

$

14,987

 

SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

$

3,684

 

 

$

5,767

 

Cost of revenues

 

 

2,231

 

 

 

3,512

 

Gross profit

 

 

1,453

 

 

 

2,255

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

 

84

 

 

 

476

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

2,273

 

 

 

2,444

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

2,357

 

 

 

2,920

 

Loss from operations

 

 

(904

)

 

 

(665

)

Interest (expense) income, net

 

 

(1

)

 

 

 

Other (expense) income, net

 

 

(193

)

 

 

(121

)

Gain on sale of assets

 

 

 

 

 

77

 

Income (loss) from continuing operations

 

$

(1,098

)

 

$

(709

)

Income from discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

949

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

(1,098

)

 

$

240

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per share: basic

 

 

 

 

 

 

Continuing operations

 

$

(0.52

)

 

$

(0.39

)

Discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

0.52

 

 

 

$

(0.52

)

 

$

0.13

 

Net income (loss) per share: diluted

 

 

 

 

 

 

Continuing operations

 

$

(0.52

)

 

$

(0.38

)

Discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

0.51

 

 

 

$

(0.52

)

 

$

0.13

 

Weighted-average number of shares used in per common share calculations: basic

 

 

2,093

 

 

 

1,839

 

Weighted-average number of shares used in per common share calculations: diluted

 

 

2,093

 

 

 

1,843

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other comprehensive income (loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

(1,098

)

 

$

240

 

Foreign currency translation adjustments

 

 

307

 

 

 

167

 

Comprehensive income (loss)

 

$

(791

)

 

$

407

 

SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

(1) Income (Loss) from operations minus non-cash expenses EBITDAS income (loss):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP income (loss) from operations as reported

 

$

(904

)

 

$

(665

)

 

Non-cash adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

59

 

 

 

63

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

49

 

 

 

22

 

 

Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations minus non-cash expenses EBITDAS income (loss)

 

$

(796

)

 

$

(580

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2) Net income (loss) minus non-cash expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income (loss) as reported

 

$

(1,098

)

 

$

240

 

 

Non-cash adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

59

 

 

 

63

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

49

 

 

 

22

 

 

Non-GAAP net income (loss) minus non-cash expenses

 

$

(990

)

 

$

325

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3) Operating expenses minus non-cash expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating expenses as reported

 

$

2,357

 

 

$

2,920

 

 

Non-cash adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

(59

)

 

 

(63

)

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

(49

)

 

 

(22

)

 

Non-GAAP operating expenses minus non-cash expenses

 

$

2,249

 

 

$

2,835

 

 

(1)

Income (Loss) from operations minus non-cash expenses (EBITDAS) is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company defines operating income (loss) minus non-cash expenses as GAAP reported operating income (loss) minus operating depreciation and amortization, and operating stock-based compensation. The Company uses this measure for the purpose of modifying the operating income (loss) to reflect direct cash related transactions during the measurement period.

(2)

Net income (loss) minus non-cash expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company defines net income (loss) minus non-cash expenses as GAAP reported net income (loss) minus depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, and non-cash foreign exchange transaction losses. The Company uses this measure for the purpose of modifying the net loss to reflect only those expenses to reflect direct cash transactions during the measurement period.

(3)

Operating expenses minus non-cash expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company defines operating expenses minus non-cash expenses as GAAP reported operating expenses minus operating depreciation and amortization, and operating stock-based compensation. The Company uses this measure for the purpose of identifying total operating expenses involving cash transactions during the measurement period.

SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

PRODUCT RELATED REVENUE SCHEDULES

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

The following table shows the Company’s product revenues by geographic region

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

$ Change

 

% Change

 

United States

 

$

1,592,000

 

 

$

1,620,000

 

 

$

(28,000

)

 

 

(2

%)

Latin America

 

 

565,000

 

 

 

2,327,000

 

 

 

(1,762,000

)

 

 

(76

%)

Europe and Rest of the World

 

 

1,527,000

 

 

 

1,820,000

 

 

 

(293,000

)

 

 

(16

%)

 

Total

 

$

3,684,000

 

 

$

5,767,000

 

 

$

(2,083,000

)

 

 

(36

%)

 

 

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNOA), a global healthcare leader developing and producing stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, eye, oral and, nasal care, disinfectant use and …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
BlackSky and Palantir Collaboration Aids Government Agencies in Predicting Events
Hyatt to Acquire Apple Leisure Group, Expanding Global Brand Presence in Luxury Leisure Travel
Arcimoto Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Philip Morris International Enters Tender Period with Vectura Shareholders Following Unanimous ...
Paysafe to Acquire SafetyPay
Cresco Labs Opens Fort Lauderdale Dispensary, Its Ninth Florida Location and First Under the ...
WWE Announces 30+ Additional Live Events For 2021
DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit ...
Sierra Metals Announces Update of 10,000 Tonnes Per Day Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Tee up from home or the driving range with Garmin’s Approach R10 portable golf launch monitor
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020