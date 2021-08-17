Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a Smoke-Free Future

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) today announced the launch of IQOS ILUMA, the latest and most innovative addition to their growing portfolio of smoke-free products for adults who would otherwise continue to smoke or use nicotine products. Today, this range of better and satisfying alternatives to cigarettes includes multiple generations of the IQOS tobacco-heating system, the No. 1 heated tobacco product in the world.1 Uniquely, the new IQOS ILUMA becomes the brand’s first tobacco-heating system to introduce induction-heating technology, which utilizes no blade and requires no cleaning.

“Our objective is a world without cigarettes; a world where cigarettes are replaced by smoke-free alternatives that are a better choice than continued smoking,” said PMI CEO Jacek Olczak. “We have launched several generations of our IQOS heated tobacco system; expanding our portfolio to offer constantly improved, science-backed solutions that take advantage of advancements in technology and address pain points heard from consumers. This commitment to continuous innovation plays a significant role in our ambition to deliver a smoke-free future. The launch of IQOS ILUMA, our most innovative device yet, gives adult smokers another better choice and represents an important leap forward in our efforts to accelerate the end of smoking.”

The IQOS ILUMA series offers two devices in Japan: IQOS ILUMA PRIME and IQOS ILUMA. Both devices use new induction-heating technology but offer different designs to allow adult users to select the device that best suits their needs and preferences.

The innovative heating technology in these devices is the SMARTCORE INDUCTION SYSTEMTM that heats the tobacco from within the new TEREA SMARTCORE STICKTM. These newly designed sticks are to be used only with IQOS ILUMA,2 which features an auto-start function that detects when the TEREATM stick is inserted and automatically turns on the device. These bladeless devices offer a cleaner way to heat tobacco from the core, without burning it, to provide a more consistent experience, no tobacco residue, and no need to clean the device. Additionally, they generate no combustion and no smoke, and PMI’s market research indicates that IQOS ILUMA provides a more pleasurable experience compared to previous IQOS generations.3