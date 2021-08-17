Nexstar Media Inc. Television Stations Receive Two National Edward R. Murrow Awards for Outstanding Journalism and Exceptionally Produced Local Content

The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) today announced the national winners of the Edward R. Murrow Awards, with the local news operations of Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST: Nasdaq), receiving two awards for excellence in the categories of “Continuing Coverage,” won by KDVR-TV in Denver, and “Hard News,” won by KSNW-TV in Wichita, Kansas.

Since the company’s founding in 1996, Nexstar has established a companywide commitment to delivering exceptional locally-produced programming and service to the communities in which it operates. In this year’s competition for the national Edward R. Murrow Awards, Nexstar’s news operations were recognized with the following honors: