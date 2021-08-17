Nexstar Media Inc. Television Stations Receive Two National Edward R. Murrow Awards for Outstanding Journalism and Exceptionally Produced Local Content
The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) today announced the national winners of the Edward R. Murrow Awards, with the local news operations of Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST: Nasdaq), receiving two awards for excellence in the categories of “Continuing Coverage,” won by KDVR-TV in Denver, and “Hard News,” won by KSNW-TV in Wichita, Kansas.
Since the company’s founding in 1996, Nexstar has established a companywide commitment to delivering exceptional locally-produced programming and service to the communities in which it operates. In this year’s competition for the national Edward R. Murrow Awards, Nexstar’s news operations were recognized with the following honors:
-
Excellence in Continuing Coverage/Large Market Division – KDVR-TV earned this award for overall excellence in Continuing Coverage for its ongoing investigation into the use of the drug
ketamine by Colorado paramedics to sedate agitated individuals.
KDVR-TV’s reporting on this issue began in 2019, after paramedics used the drug to sedate Elijah McClain following a rough encounter with police. Although a coroner could not determine his cause of death, the station’s reporting shined light on important issues related to how and when the drug is used and government oversight of the drug in Colorado. Since 2019, KDVR has filed more than 60 stories regarding the use of ketamine, and brought to light several other incidents in which the use of the drug to sedate someone raised serious questions.
In 2021, the Colorado’s Governor signed a new law limiting how the drug is used across the state, and the state health department paused its program allowing paramedics to use ketamine outside of a hospital setting, so that new policies and oversight procedures could be put into place.
-
Excellence in Hard News/Small Market Division – KSNW-TV was honored for its role in telling the story of Julie Dombo, a retired teacher and race walker, who was shot during the robbery of
a cell phone store in Derby, Kansas.
Ms. Dombo had gone to the cell phone store to ask questions about the photos in her phone; within minutes a man was robbing the store, shooting her twice in the process. The complications from her injuries caused her to lose both her hands and legs. She learned to use her prosthetic legs and was gifted bionic arms that helped her to live a more normal life. Two years after the shooting, Ms. Dombo was diagnosed with breast cancer, received treatment, and is now cancer free. She now has become an advocate for amputees and has worked to help major insurance providers provide amputees quality prosthetics. Since airing the story, Ms. Dombo helped another arm amputee in the area successfully receive a “bionic arm.”
In addition to the national honors, Nexstar’s news operations at 31 television stations earned 47 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards earlier this year, including two awards for Overall Excellence.
