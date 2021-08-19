checkAd
AlsterResearch AG Update: Multitude SE - Excellent Q2/21 results

AlsterResearch AG Update: Multitude SE - Excellent Q2/21 results

Nachrichtenquelle: AlsterResearch AG
19.08.2021, 16:20  |  54   |   |   

Multitude has reported very solid figures, with sales and earnings already growing sequentially – a development which we had anticipated not before the second half of 2021.

 

Multitude SE (Q2 results)

 

Financial Services

MCap EUR 107m


BUY

PT EUR 10.00 (+100% potential)

 

Multitude reported excellent Q2/21 results. Read here why we believe that the company has passed the inflection point with further top- and bottom-line growth on the plate.

 

Read

 

What’s it all about?

Multitude has reported very solid figures, with sales and earnings already growing sequentially – a development which we had anticipated not before the second half of 2021. That said, Multitude’s strategic repositioning seem to bear fruit, which marks a clearly positive signal for the equity story in our view. In addition, management has confirmed its FY 2021 EBIT outlook of EUR 20m (eAR: EUR 18.7m). Sound half year results therefore puts the company on track of achieving these goals. Supported by all segments the loans to customers increased by 23.3% yoy to EUR 412.8m – a solid base for revenue generation in future periods. Consequently, we value the Q2 results as a sign that the pandemic has been left behind and that the new strategy is starting to bear fruit with all signs pointing towards profitable growth. Hence, we confirm our BUY rating and leave our target price unchanged at EUR 10.00.

Multitude Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AlsterResearch AG Update: Multitude SE - Excellent Q2/21 results Multitude has reported very solid figures, with sales and earnings already growing sequentially – a development which we had anticipated not before the second half of 2021. That said, Multitude’s strategic repositioning seem to bear fruit, which marks a clearly positive signal for the equity story in our view. In addition, management has confirmed its FY 2021 EBIT outlook of EUR 20m (eAR: EUR 18.7m). Sound half year results therefore puts the company on track of achieving these goals.

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AlsterResearch AG Update: Multitude SE - Excellent Q2/21 results
Titel
AlsterResearch AG Update: Varta AG - Strong rebound in H2 expected
AlsterResearch AG Update: Bechtle AG - A lot of positive news flow
AlsterResearch AG Update: Atoss Software AG - Transition hurts current margins
AlsterResearch AG Update: Delivery Hero SE - Strong prelim Q2; raised outlook
AlsterResearch AG Update: Ceconomy AG - Q3 broadly in line
AlsterResearch AG Update: zooplus AG - Strong Q2 and takeover offer
AlsterResearch AG Update: Cancom SE - Solid growth rates in Q2, UK business sold
AlsterResearch AG Initiation: CTS Eventim AG - Business restart fully priced in
AlsterResearch AG Update: Scout24 AG - A solid Q2 resulted in a decent H1
AlsterResearch AG Update: Multitude SE - Excellent Q2/21 results
Titel
AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Anlauf Li-Vermarktung
AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Zulassung für FYB201 bei FDA eingereicht
AlsterResearch AG Update: Varta AG - Strong rebound in H2 expected
AlsterResearch AG Update: Atoss Software AG - Prelim Q2/21: sales slowed down
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: LS telcom AG - Covid-19 belastet weiter; Kursziel runter; KAUFEN ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Hugo Boss - Fulminant sales growth; PT up and
AlsterResearch AG Update: S&T AG - Sustained increase in orders; good visibility
lsterResearch AG Update: mic AG - H1/21, guidance and major acquisition; BUY
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG - 1:3 stock split; New s
AlsterResearch AG Update: KION Group AG - Change in management; PT and est. up
Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy Resources - Randaktivität in Norwegen vor IPO (1) 
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Testläufe der Pilotanlage gestartet, Ingenieurteam ...
AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Anlauf Li-Vermarktung
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Ausgestattet mit den Mitteln zur Beschleunigung des ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - “Indispensable player on path to commercialize ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Zuschreibung des Blockbusterpotential
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Kooperation mit Spezialisten für biopharmazeutische ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Zeitnah stehen jetzt Wegmarken der Projektperformance an
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Multitude SE - Transforming to high quality business
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy Resources - Spin-off and IPO of noncore battery metals ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10:52 UhrMultitude: Vorsteuergewinn übertrifft Erwartungen
4investors | Kommentare
07:30 UhrDGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Multitude SE publishes H1 2021 results
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
07:30 UhrDGAP-News: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Multitude SE publishes H1 2021 results
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten