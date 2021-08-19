checkAd

Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness Biomedical Group.

19.08.2021   

GOLDEN, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Vitro Biopharma, Inc. announced the signing of a contract with European Wellness Biomedical Group headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and it's start-up subsidiary BioPep being registered in Delaware, …

GOLDEN, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Vitro Biopharma, Inc. announced the signing of a contract with European Wellness Biomedical Group headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and it's start-up subsidiary BioPep being registered in Delaware, USA to develop FDA-approval of biological products derived from existing mitochondrial peptide extracts now used globally as treatment of various conditions including aesthetic dermatology and skin revitalization, autism spectrum disorders, cardiovascular, metabolic and degenerative disorders, CKD and fertility through its global network of 12 (twelve) biomedical regenerative centers located throughout Europe and Asia Pacific. The contract provides for direct payments to Vitro Biopharma, Inc. of $2 million over 2-years for its services to gain FDA approval. The contract specifies distinct stages to gain FDA-approval including the steps needed to produce a research product for extensive preclinical and clinical testing to support an FDA IND filing, biomanufacturing infrastructure to support BLA-compliant upstream and downstream operations, development of a certified Quality Management System to support FDA-approval of target products and technology transfer to BioPep.

Dr. Jack Zamora, MD, Vitro Biopharma's CEO said, "Vitro Biopharma continues on the path of commercializing various aspects of its intellectual property created by Dr. Jim Musick and held by Vitro Biopharma. The development of this relationship with European Wellness to assist in the creation of peptide products has potential for a longer term manufacturing relationship."

Desiree Cox, MD, PhD, the CEO of BioPep said: "BioPep is focused on conducting scientific laboratory and clinical trials on organopeptides manufactured at the US-based FDA registered cGMP facility in Golden, Colorado with the view to obtaining FDA authorized INDs for select peptides for various disease indications. We are very pleased about this collaboration, as it enhances BioPep, European Wellness Biomedical Group and Vitro BioPharma by developing new scientifically tested non-cellular biological therapies that improve the lives of patients."

ABOUT VITRO BIOPHARMA

Out of years of research, we developed our patent-pending and proprietary line of human umbilical cord-derived stem cells, AlloRx Stem Cells®, now being used in offshore regenerative medicine clinical trials. Our stem cells are used in regenerative medicine clinical trials with our partner in the Cayman Islands, DVC Stem. We have an approved clinical trial using our AlloRx Stem Cells® to treat musculoskeletal conditions at The Medical Pavilion of the Bahamas in Nassau. Our nutraceutical stem cell activation product, STEMulize™, marketed as Stemulife™ by Fitore Nutraceuticals complements AlloRx Stem Cells® as an adjuvant therapy to optimize therapeutic outcomes.

