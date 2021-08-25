CommScope’s New, Innovative Set Top Offers Orange Slovensko’s Subscribers Unified Live and Streaming Viewing Options

As home viewing habits continue to evolve, service providers like Orange Slovensko understand the need to offer video services that give their subscribers a richer entertainment.

CommScope's new set top is the next generation of IP connected 4K UHD digital video decoder to seamlessly connect to the internet providing OTT streaming services, on-demand, and broadcast IPTV services. The set top gives Orange Slovensko users a state-of-the-art interface and Android TV OS features for an enhanced viewing experience. (Photo: Business Wire)

CommScope, a global leader in home network solutions, has partnered with Orange Slovensko to provide their subscribers with the latest generation of set tops powered by Android TV operating system (OS) designed to provide both live television and premium streaming services.

The new set top is the next generation of IP connected 4K UHD digital video decoder to seamlessly connect to the internet providing OTT streaming services, on-demand, and broadcast IPTV services. The set top gives users a state-of-the-art interface and Android TV OS features for an enhanced viewing experience.

“Service providers recognize the value to the consumer in enhancing their live and on-demand TV services with streaming in a modern, easy to use experience,” said Phil Cardy, Vice President, International PLM, Home Networks, CommScope. “Orange Slovensko is providing their subscribers with innovative set tops that enhance their viewing experience and deliver aggregated streaming content. We are excited to continue our partnership with Orange Slovensko and supply our partner with state-of-the-art devices that their subscribers have come to expect.”

The casing for the new set top is manufactured with 99 percent post-consumer recycled plastics and CommScope eliminated all single-use plastics in its packaging, aligning with both CommScope and Orange’s commitment to reducing their environmental footprints.

“There is no doubt that television viewing habits have changed, and we witnessed this even more so during the recent pandemic,” said Júlia Piovarči, Corporate Project Manager, Orange Slovensko. “Through our continued partnership with CommScope, we are excited to provide our subscribers with a set top that enhances their live and streaming entertainment viewing.”

Cardy added that Orange and CommScope will launch similar platforms to other affiliates through the course of 2021.

Android TV is a trademark of Google LLC. All other product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world’s most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what’s next and invent what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook.

Sign up for our press releases and blog posts.

About Orange Slovensko:

Orange is a leader in providing complex telecommunication services and the largest mobile operator in Slovakia. Its digital services for households and businesses make life easier for customers and at the same time motivate them to use them responsibly. It provides mobile services through a 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G network. Fixed internet from Orange, whether via optical network, DSL or fixed LTE, is the most accessible internet in Slovakia, available for almost 1.7 million households, while the optical network from Orange is available in 67 cities in Slovakia.

This press release includes forward-looking statements that are based on information currently available to management, management’s beliefs, as well as on a number of assumptions concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results to differ materially from those currently expected. In providing forward-looking statements, the company does not intend, and is not undertaking any obligation or duty, to update these statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Source: CommScope

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210825005043/en/