checkAd

CommScope’s New, Innovative Set Top Offers Orange Slovensko’s Subscribers Unified Live and Streaming Viewing Options

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.08.2021, 10:00  |  34   |   |   

As home viewing habits continue to evolve, service providers like Orange Slovensko understand the need to offer video services that give their subscribers a richer entertainment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210825005043/en/

CommScope's new set top is the next generation of IP connected 4K UHD digital video decoder to seamlessly connect to the internet providing OTT streaming services, on-demand, and broadcast IPTV services. The set top gives Orange Slovensko users a state-of-the-art interface and Android TV OS features for an enhanced viewing experience. (Photo: Business Wire)

CommScope's new set top is the next generation of IP connected 4K UHD digital video decoder to seamlessly connect to the internet providing OTT streaming services, on-demand, and broadcast IPTV services. The set top gives Orange Slovensko users a state-of-the-art interface and Android TV OS features for an enhanced viewing experience. (Photo: Business Wire)

CommScope, a global leader in home network solutions, has partnered with Orange Slovensko to provide their subscribers with the latest generation of set tops powered by Android TV operating system (OS) designed to provide both live television and premium streaming services.

The new set top is the next generation of IP connected 4K UHD digital video decoder to seamlessly connect to the internet providing OTT streaming services, on-demand, and broadcast IPTV services. The set top gives users a state-of-the-art interface and Android TV OS features for an enhanced viewing experience.

“Service providers recognize the value to the consumer in enhancing their live and on-demand TV services with streaming in a modern, easy to use experience,” said Phil Cardy, Vice President, International PLM, Home Networks, CommScope. “Orange Slovensko is providing their subscribers with innovative set tops that enhance their viewing experience and deliver aggregated streaming content. We are excited to continue our partnership with Orange Slovensko and supply our partner with state-of-the-art devices that their subscribers have come to expect.”

The casing for the new set top is manufactured with 99 percent post-consumer recycled plastics and CommScope eliminated all single-use plastics in its packaging, aligning with both CommScope and Orange’s commitment to reducing their environmental footprints.

“There is no doubt that television viewing habits have changed, and we witnessed this even more so during the recent pandemic,” said Júlia Piovarči, Corporate Project Manager, Orange Slovensko. “Through our continued partnership with CommScope, we are excited to provide our subscribers with a set top that enhances their live and streaming entertainment viewing.”

Cardy added that Orange and CommScope will launch similar platforms to other affiliates through the course of 2021.

Android TV is a trademark of Google LLC. All other product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world’s most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what’s next and invent what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook.

Sign up for our press releases and blog posts.

About Orange Slovensko:

Orange is a leader in providing complex telecommunication services and the largest mobile operator in Slovakia. Its digital services for households and businesses make life easier for customers and at the same time motivate them to use them responsibly. It provides mobile services through a 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G network. Fixed internet from Orange, whether via optical network, DSL or fixed LTE, is the most accessible internet in Slovakia, available for almost 1.7 million households, while the optical network from Orange is available in 67 cities in Slovakia.

This press release includes forward-looking statements that are based on information currently available to management, management’s beliefs, as well as on a number of assumptions concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results to differ materially from those currently expected. In providing forward-looking statements, the company does not intend, and is not undertaking any obligation or duty, to update these statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Source: CommScope

Commscope Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CommScope’s New, Innovative Set Top Offers Orange Slovensko’s Subscribers Unified Live and Streaming Viewing Options As home viewing habits continue to evolve, service providers like Orange Slovensko understand the need to offer video services that give their subscribers a richer entertainment. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
Magic: The Gathering Announces Limited-Edition Fortnite and Street Fighter Sets in Annual Showcase
AI Tech Alert: Key Differences Between Transfer Learning and Incremental Learning
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Releases Excerpt from Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Report
MetLife Investment Management Originates $6.4 Billion in Private Placement Debt and Private ...
“PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE” Proves Its Pedigree With Fans
OSE Immunotherapeutics Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences and R&D Day
Intelsat Achieves Support of Nearly 75% of Funded Debt on Comprehensive Financial Restructuring
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Granite REIT Announces C$330.7 Million in Acquisitions and a New Build-to-Suit Lease at Its Houston ...
Titel
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing of Debt Offering
Henry Schein Partners With NGOs to Provide Health Care Products to Aid Haitian Earthquake Victims ...
FirstEnergy Ohio Utilities’ Competitive Bidding Process Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Thursday, August 19, 2021
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11.08.21CommScope Prices $1,250 Million Senior Secured Notes Offering
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21CommScope Commences Senior Secured Notes Offering
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21CommScope Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21Redeemer Lutheran College Modernizes for a Connected Future with BES IT and CommScope
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten