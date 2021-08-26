Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. Reports Increased Revenues and Pre-tax Income in Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Exceeding Both 2020 and 2019 Second Quarter Results and Raises Annual Guidance

Sharon Price John, Build-A-Bear Workshop President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our positive trend continued in the second quarter as we once again delivered record-breaking profit as well as strong growth in total revenues over both the fiscal 2020 and 2019 second quarters. We believe these results reflect momentum that has been building from the execution of our stated strategy, agility to adapt to a rapidly evolving environment, and ability to accelerate key initiatives to drive sustained profitable growth, while recognizing that the business is also benefiting from pandemic-related factors such as pent-up demand and stimulus funds.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) today reported results for the second quarter and six months ended July 31, 2021. The Company noted that its historically best second quarter profit results followed a record performance in the fiscal 2021 first quarter leading to the Company’s strongest first six months performance in its nearly 25-year history.

“We made progress in each area of strategic focus with the acceleration of our digital transformation including content and entertainment initiatives, the advancement of our retail capabilities and experiences, while maintaining a solid financial position to support our business and future growth. We look forward to continuing to leverage our strong brand appeal to a broad demographic base of consumers across multiple channels. Business trends have continued to be positive into the current third quarter and while we are navigating an environment with higher costs and a tight supply chain as well as monitoring the ongoing evolution of the pandemic, we are optimistic about our full-year performance and are again increasing our annual guidance,” Ms. John concluded.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results: (13 weeks ended July 31, 2021 compared to the 13 weeks ended August 1, 2020):

Total revenues were $94.7 million, a 134.7% increase compared to $40.4 million in the fiscal 2020 second quarter, and a 19.6% increase from $79.2 million in the fiscal 2019 second quarter; Net retail sales were $91.3 million, a 132.1% increase compared to $39.3 million in the fiscal 2020 second quarter and a 21.4% increase compared to $75.2 million in the fiscal 2019 second quarter; Consolidated e-commerce demand (orders generated online to be fulfilled from either the Company’s warehouse or its stores) declined 27.8% compared to the fiscal 2020 second quarter and increased 158.9% compared to the fiscal 2019 second quarter. The Company noted that in 2020, its e-commerce was the primary channel for revenue and its digital demand was buoyed by temporary store closures and the online exclusive launches of some powerful licensed properties; and Commercial and international franchise revenues were $3.4 million compared to $1.0 million in the fiscal 2020 second quarter and $4.0 million in the fiscal 2019 second quarter;

Gross profit margin was 53.2%, compared to 18.7% in the fiscal 2020 second quarter and 44.1% in the fiscal 2019 second quarter. The gross profit margin expanded by 3,450 basis points compared to the fiscal 2020 second quarter and 910 basis points versus the fiscal 2019 second quarter. The 2021 results reflected increased leverage on fixed occupancy expense and expansion in merchandise margin;

Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses were $40.9 million, or 43.2% of total revenues, compared to $21.5 million, or 53.3% of total revenues in the fiscal 2020 second quarter and $35.7 million, or 45.1% of total revenues in the fiscal 2019 second quarter. The increase in SG&A expenses, as compared to the fiscal 2020 second quarter, was driven by higher store labor costs given the re-opening of store locations and expanded operating hours. In addition, the Company recorded full corporate salaries in 2021 as opposed to the prior year when pandemic-related cost containment initiatives included temporary wage reductions. In addition, the change in SG&A reflects an increase in variable costs driven by sales growth initiatives inclusive of higher marketing spend and funding of performance incentive programs;

Pre-tax income was $9.5 million compared to pre-tax loss of ($14.0) million in the fiscal 2020 second quarter, an improvement of $23.5 million, and pre-tax loss of ($0.7) million in the fiscal 2019 second quarter, an improvement of $10.2 million;

Adjusted pre-tax income was $9.5 million compared to adjusted pre-tax loss of ($12.3) million in the fiscal 2020 second quarter and adjusted pre-tax income of $0.4 million in the fiscal 2019 second quarter;

Income tax expense was $2.6 million compared to an income tax benefit of less than $0.1 million in the fiscal 2020 second quarter and income tax expense of $0.5 million in the fiscal 2019 second quarter;

Net income was $6.8 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, compared to net loss of ($13.9) million, or ($0.93) per diluted share, in the fiscal 2020 second quarter and net loss of ($1.2) million, or ($0.08) per diluted share, in the fiscal 2019 second quarter;

Adjusted net income was $6.9 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net loss of ($12.2) million, or ($0.82) per diluted share in the fiscal 2020 second quarter and adjusted net loss of ($0.3) million, of ($0.02) per diluted share in the fiscal 2019 second quarter; and

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) was $12.5 million, an increase of $21.5 million from the fiscal 2020 second quarter and an increase of $8.8 million from the fiscal 2019 second quarter.

First Six Months Highlights (26 weeks ended July 31, 2021 compared to the 26 weeks ended August 1, 2020):

Total revenues were $186.4 million, an increase of 114.3% compared to $87.0 million in the first six months of fiscal 2020 and an increase of 14.0% from $163.6 million in the first six months of 2019; Consolidated net retail sales were $180.5 million, an increase of 112.4% compared to $85.0 million in the first six months of fiscal 2020 and an increase of 15.5% compared to $156.3 million in the first six months of fiscal 2019;

Pre-tax income was $22.7 million compared to pre-tax loss of ($32.6) million in the first six months of fiscal 2020 and pre-tax income of $1.7 million in the first six months of fiscal 2019;

Net income was $17.2 million, or $1.08 per diluted share compared to net loss of ($35.1) million, or ($2.35) per diluted share in the first six months of fiscal 2020 and net loss of less than ($0.1) million, or $0.00 per diluted share, in the first six months of fiscal 2019;

Adjusted net income was $16.4 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net loss of ($23.9) million or ($1.60) per diluted share in the first six months of fiscal 2020, and compared to adjusted net income of $0.5 million or $0.03 per diluted share for the first six months of fiscal 2019; and

Adjusted EBITDA was $27.9 million, an increase of $45.1 million from adjusted EBITDA of ($17.2) million in the first six months of fiscal 2020 and an increase of $17.4 million from adjusted EBITDA of $10.5 million in the first six months of fiscal 2019.

Store Activity:

As of July 31, 2021, the Company had 352 corporately-managed stores. The Company maintains a high level of lease optionality with over 70% of its corporately-managed stores having a lease event within the next three years.

The Company noted that its third-party retail model was showing a return to stability as locations associated with relationships that include Carnival Cruise Lines, Great Wolf Lodge Resorts, Landry’s and Beaches Family Resorts were mostly reopened. Separately, international franchise locations continued to be negatively impacted by COVID and experienced closures or operated under restrictions for a portion of the 2021 second quarter.

Balance Sheet:

At the end of the fiscal 2021 second quarter, the Company had cash and cash equivalents totaling $51.1 million compared to $25.3 million at the end of the fiscal 2020 second quarter. Inventory at quarter end was $47.3 million, compared to $55.5 million at the end of the fiscal 2020 second quarter.

In the fiscal 2021 second quarter, capital expenditures totaled $1.1 million compared to $0.5 million in the fiscal 2020 second quarter.

Outlook:

The Company believes its business performance has it positioned to exceed the expectations it previously issued with its first quarter earnings on May 26, 2021. The Company currently expects:

Total revenues in fiscal 2021 to be in the range of $375 to $385 million which represents an increase from its previous guidance for fiscal 2021 total revenues to exceed fiscal 2019 total revenues of $338.5 million; Specifically related to its third quarter outlook, the Company notes that business trends have remained strong, and it expects total revenues for the fiscal 2021 third quarter to exceed both 2020 and 2019 levels. The growth is driven by the recapture of sales in its physical stores which were partially closed last year. The Company expects its third quarter e-commerce demand to remain flat with last year’s third quarter, while still representing a triple digit increase over 2019. Additionally, the Company expects to have higher overall expenses in the third quarter driven in part by higher payroll and marketing costs resulting from temporary reductions in last year’s period to mitigate COVID closings. The third quarter is generally the Company’s smallest of the year, and as is historically typical, the Company currently expects to have pre-tax loss in the period;

EBITDA in fiscal 2021 to be in the range of $45 million to $50 million, an increase from the Company’s previous expectation for EBITDA in the range of $28 to $32 million; and

The Company currently expects capital expenditures to be approximately $10 million and for depreciation and amortization to be in the range of $13 to $14 million in fiscal 2021.

The Company notes that its updated guidance assumes no additional material COVID impact either in its supply chain or store operations.

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

In this press release, the Company’s financial results are provided both in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and using certain non-GAAP financial measures. In particular, the Company provides historic income and income per diluted share adjusted to exclude certain costs and accounting adjustments, which are non-GAAP financial measures. These results are included as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP because management believes these non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in the Company’s business and provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of the Company’s core operating results. These measures should not be considered a substitute for or superior to GAAP results. These non-GAAP financial measures are defined and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measure later in this document.

Today’s Conference Call Webcast:

BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) 13 Weeks

Ended

July 31,

2021 % of Total

Revenues (1) 13 Weeks

Ended

August 1,

2020 % of Total

Revenues (1) Revenues: Net retail sales $ 91,289 96.4 $ 39,339 97.5 Commercial revenue 2,946 3.1 865 2.1 International franchising 493 0.5 149 0.4 Total revenues 94,728 100.0 40,353 100.0 Cost of merchandise sold: Cost of merchandise sold - retail (1) 42,677 46.7 30,233 76.9 Store asset impairment — 0.0 2,063 5.2 Cost of merchandise sold - commercial (1) 1,286 43.7 387 44.7 Cost of merchandise sold - international franchising (1) 365 74.0 130 87.2 Total cost of merchandise sold 44,328 46.8 32,813 81.3 Consolidated gross profit 50,400 53.2 7,540 18.7 Selling, general and administrative expense 40,919 43.2 21,516 53.3 Interest expense (income), net 8 0.0 7 0.0 Income (loss) before income taxes 9,473 10.0 (13,983 ) (34.7 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 2,638 2.8 (74 ) (0.2 ) Net income (loss) $ 6,835 7.2 $ (13,909 ) (34.5 ) Income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.44 $ (0.93 ) Diluted $ 0.42 $ (0.93 ) Shares used in computing common per share amounts: Basic 15,398,406 14,999,786 Diluted 16,111,587 14,999,756

(1) Selected statement of operations data expressed as a percentage of total revenues, except cost of merchandise sold - retail, cost of merchandise sold - commercial and cost of merchandise sold - international franchising that are expressed as a percentage of net retail sales, commercial revenue and international franchising, respectively. Percentages will not total due to cost of merchandise sold being expressed as a percentage of net retail sales, commercial revenue or international franchising and immaterial rounding.

BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) 26 Weeks

Ended

July 31,

2021 % of Total

Revenues (1) 26 Weeks

Ended

August 1,

2020 % of Total

Revenues (1) Revenues: Net retail sales $180,501 96.8 $84,986 97.7 Commercial revenue 5,055 2.7 1,198 1.4 International franchising 865 0.5 793 0.9 Total revenues 186,421 100.0 86,977 100.0 Costs and expenses: Cost of merchandise sold - retail (1) 84,770 47.0 63,585 74.8 Store asset impairment (2) — 0.0 6,882 8.1 Cost of merchandise sold - commercial (1) 2,190 43.3 527 44.0 Cost of merchandise sold - international franchising (1) 633 73.2 385 48.5 Total cost of merchandise sold 87,593 47.0 71,379 82.1 Consolidated gross profit 98,828 53.0 15,598 17.9 Selling, general and administrative expense 76,161 40.9 48,241 55.5 Interest expense, net 13 0.0 4 0.0 Income (loss) before income taxes 22,654 12.2 (32,647) (37.5) Income tax expense 5,439 2.9 2,466 2.8 Net income (loss) $17,215 9.2 $(35,113) (40.4) Income (loss) per common share: Basic $1.13 $(2.35) Diluted $1.08 $(2.35) Shares used in computing common per share amounts: Basic 15,230,215 14,936,541 Diluted 15,958,520 14,936,541

(1)Selected statement of operations data expressed as a percentage of total revenues, except cost of merchandise sold - retail, cost of merchandise sold - commercial and cost of merchandise sold - international franchising that are expressed as a percentage of net retail sales, commercial revenue and international franchising, respectively. Percentages will not total due to cost of merchandise sold being expressed as a percentage of net retail sales, commercial revenue or international franchising and immaterial rounding.

(2)Due to the charges primarily in the 26 weeks ended August 1, 2020, a separate line item was disclosed and expressed as a percentage of net retail sales.

BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) July 31,

2021 January 30,

2021 August 1,

2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 51,136 $ 34,840 $ 25,274 Inventories, net 47,342 46,947 55,509 Receivables, net 8,648 8,295 6,314 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,841 10,111 5,400 Total current assets 115,967 100,193 92,497 Operating lease right-of-use asset 93,087 104,825 114,709 Property and equipment, net 48,161 52,973 58,085 Other assets, net 7,060 3,381 2,972 Total Assets $ 264,275 $ 261,372 $ 268,263 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 16,028 $ 17,901 $ 23,267 Accrued expenses 20,972 17,551 15,911 Operating lease liability short term 28,019 32,402 39,917 Gift cards and customer deposits 18,096 19,029 17,988 Deferred revenue and other 2,723 2,445 2,659 Total current liabilities 85,838 89,328 99,742 Operating lease liability long term 89,883 101,462 111,640 Deferred franchise revenue 847 920 916 Other liabilities 2,572 2,354 1,430 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, par value $0.01 per share 163 159 156 Additional paid-in capital 73,394 72,822 71,906 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,579 ) (12,615 ) (12,339 ) Retained earnings/(deficit) 24,157 6,942 (5,188 ) Total stockholders' equity 85,135 67,308 54,535 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 264,275 $ 261,372 $ 268,263

BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Selected Financial and Store Data

(dollars in thousands) 13 Weeks

Ended

July 31,

2021 13 Weeks

Ended

August 1,

2020 26 Weeks

Ended

July 31,

2021 26 Weeks

Ended

August 1,

2020 Other financial data: Retail gross margin ($) (1) $ 48,612 $ 9,106 $ 95,731 $ 21,401 Retail gross margin (%) (1) 53.3 % 23.1 % 53.0 % 25.2 % Capital expenditures (2) $ 1,062 $ 529 $ 1,553 $ 3,378 Depreciation and amortization $ 2,993 $ 3,254 $ 6,120 $ 6,711 Store data (3): Number of corporately-managed retail locations at end of period North America 305 307 Europe 47 51 Asia — 1 Total corporately-managed retail locations 352 359 Number of franchised stores at end of period 74 78 Corporately-managed store square footage at end of period (4) North America 716,702 712,350 Europe 70,371 76,173 Asia — 1,750 Total square footage 787,073 790,273

(1) Retail gross margin represents net retail sales less cost of merchandise sold - retail. Retail gross margin percentage represents retail gross margin divided by net retail sales. Store impairment is excluded from retail gross margin.

(2) Capital expenditures represents cash paid for property, equipment, and other assets.

(3) Excludes e-commerce. North American stores are located in the United States and Canada. In Europe, stores are located in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Seasonal locations not included in store count.

(4) Square footage for stores located in North America is leased square footage. Square footage for stores located in Europe is estimated selling square footage. Seasonal locations not included in the store count.

* Non-GAAP Financial Measures BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 13 Weeks

Ended

July 31,

2021 13 Weeks

Ended

August 1,

2020 13 Weeks

Ended

August 3,

2019 Income (loss) before income taxes (pre-tax) $ 9,473 $ (13,983 ) $ (742 ) Income (loss) before income tax adjustments: United Kingdom Lockdown Business & Restart Grants (1) 32 - - COVID-19 activity (2) 35 100 - Impairment and bad debt (3) (56 ) 2,163 - Foreign exchange (gains) losses (4) 48 (581 ) 1,143 Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes (adjusted pre-tax) 9,532 (12,301 ) 401 Income tax (expense) benefit (2,638 ) 74 (482 ) Tax adjustments: Income tax impact: adjustments (5) - - (240 ) Adjusted income tax (expense) benefit (2,638 ) 74 (722 ) Net income (loss) 6,835 (13,909 ) (1,224 ) Adjustments 59 1,682 903 Adjusted net income (loss) $ 6,894 $ (12,227 ) $ (321 ) Net income (loss) per diluted share (EPS) $ 0.42 $ (0.93 ) $ (0.08 ) Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share (adjusted EPS) $ 0.43 $ (0.82 ) $ (0.02 )

(1) Represents the adjustment business and restart grants received from the United Kingdom government for business in the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors. These grants were provided on a per-property basis to support businesses through the latest lockdown restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and to resume business when restrictions were eased.

(2) Represents COVID-19 related expenses at our stores, warehouse, and headquarters.

(3) Represents non-cash adjustments including asset impairment charges related to store fixed assets and right-of-use operating lease assets and bad debt expense or recoveries in the 13 weeks ending July 31, 2021 and August 1, 2020.

(4) Represents the consolidated impact of foreign exchange rates on the re-measurement of balance sheet items not denominated in functional currency recorded under the provisions of U.S. GAAP. This does not include any impact on margin associated with the translation of revenues or the foreign subsidiaries' purchase of inventory in U.S. dollars.

(5) As a result of the Company's full, global valuation allowance, the Company cannot realize an income tax benefit on these adjustments for the second quarters ending July 31, 2021 and August 1, 2020.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 26 Weeks

Ended

July 31,

2021 26 Weeks

Ended

August 1,

2020 26 Weeks

Ended

August 3,

2019 Income (loss) before income taxes (pre-tax) $ 22,654 $ (32,647 ) $ 1,668 Income (loss) before income tax adjustments: United Kingdom Lockdown Business & Restart Grants (1) (852 ) - - COVID-19 activity (2) 46 120 - Impairment and bad debt (3) 112 8,311 (456 ) Foreign exchange (gains) losses (4) (147 ) 265 1,117 Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes (adjusted pre-tax) 21,813 (23,951 ) 2,329 Income tax (expense) benefit (5,439 ) (2,466 ) (1,696 ) Tax adjustments: Income tax impact: adjustments (5) - - (139 ) Income tax impact: CARES Act (6) - (773 ) - Valuation allowance (7) - 3,272 - Adjusted income tax (expense) benefit (5,439 ) 33 (1,835 ) Net income (loss) 17,215 (35,113 ) (28 ) Adjustments (841 ) 11,195 522 Adjusted net income (loss) $ 16,374 $ (23,918 ) $ 494 Net income (loss) per diluted share (EPS) $ 1.08 $ (2.35 ) $ (0.00 ) Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share (adjusted EPS) $ 1.03 $ (1.60 ) $ 0.03

(1) Represents the business and restart grants received from the United Kingdom government for business in the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors. These grants were provided on a per-property basis to support businesses through the latest lockdown restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and to resume business when restrictions were eased.

(2) Represents COVID-19 related expenses at our stores, warehouse, and headquarters.

(3) Represents non-cash adjustments including asset impairment charges related to store fixed assets and right-of-use operating lease assets and bad debt expense or recoveries in the 13 and 26 weeks ending July 31, 2021 and August 1, 2020, and the 26 weeks ending August 3, 2019

(4) Represents the consolidated impact of foreign exchange rates on the re-measurement of balance sheet items not denominated in functional currency recorded under the provisions of U.S. GAAP. This does not include any impact on margin associated with the translation of revenues or the foreign subsidiaries' purchase of inventory in U.S. dollars.

(5) As a result of the Company's full, global valuation allowance, the Company cannot realize an income tax benefit on these adjustments for the year-to-date periods ending July 31, 2021 and August 1, 2020.

(6) Represents the impact of the technical correction related to qualified leasehold improvements resulting from the CARES Act occuring in the first quarter of fiscal 2020

(7) Represents the valuation allowance recorded on its net deferred tax assets in North America in the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP figures

(dollars in thousands) 13 Weeks

Ended

July 31,

2021 13 Weeks

Ended

August 1,

2020 13 Weeks

Ended

August 3,

2019 Income (loss) before income taxes (pre-tax) $ 9,473 $ (13,983 ) $ (742 ) Interest expense, net 8 7 (7 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 2,993 3,254 3,286 Earnings (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) $ 12,474 $ (10,722 ) $ 2,537 Adjustments 59 1,682 1,143 Adjusted earnings (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (adjusted EBITDA) $ 12,533 $ (9,040 ) $ 3,680 26 Weeks

Ended

July 31,

2021 26 Weeks

Ended

August 1,

2020 26 Weeks

Ended

August 3,

2019 Income (loss) before income taxes (pre-tax) $ 22,654 $ (32,647 ) $ 1,668 Interest expense, net 13 4 14 Depreciation and amortization expense 6,120 6,711 8,138 Earnings (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) $ 28,787 $ (25,932 ) $ 9,820 Adjustments (841 ) 8,696 661 Adjusted earnings (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (adjusted EBITDA) $ 27,946 $ (17,236 ) $ 10,481

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP figures (dollars in millions) Forecasted

2021 Actuals

2019 Income before income taxes (pre-tax) $32 - $36 $1.6 Interest expense, net - - Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) $32 - $36 $1.6 Depreciation and amortization expense 13 - 14 13.7 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) $45 - $50 $15.3

