Masimo Partners with Penington Institute to Raise Awareness of Harm from Prescription Opioid Overdose

August 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day (Photo: Business Wire)

In December 2016, following a routine tonsillectomy, healthy, 21-year-old Parker Stewart took just half of his prescribed dose of opioids and suffered from opioid overdose in his sleep. Tragically, he never woke up. This could have been prevented. His mother, Yvonne Gardner, pleads, “I wish I had known it was a problem – I didn’t know it could happen. I Googled a lot of stuff before the surgery – but I never Googled ‘tonsillectomy fatalities,’ because you just don’t think that such a routine surgery would end up this way.”

Parker’s story is just one example of a preventable death from opioid overdose that happens tens of thousands of times each year around the world.1 Awareness and education are important to helping prevent others. In honor of IOAD, Masimo is launching an educational website, www.OpioidSafety.org, which shares information about the potential side effects of prescription opioid painkillers, who is at risk, and how to protect yourself. Furthermore, Masimo, in partnership with the Penington Institute – the founder of IOAD – has committed to funding comprehensive research and reporting on the prevalence and impact of prescription and non-prescription opioid overdoses. The reports will be made publicly available at no charge, with the first report, focused on the UK, expected to be available in 2022.

In the latest figures for 2020, published by the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS), drug-related deaths recorded in England and Wales reached the highest levels since records began in 1993. Of the 2,263 deaths recorded, approximately half involved opioids.2 Already known to be highly addictive, opioids also have serious side effects, including slowed or stopped breathing – which can lead to cardiac arrest, brain damage, or death.3 Harm can occur even when opioids are taken as prescribed.4