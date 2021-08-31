Beacon Recognized by David Weekley Homes for Continued Excellence as National Preferred Partner

The evaluation process involves a comprehensive system that enables David Weekley Homes to measure excellence among its partners. Providers that receive the highest scores throughout the year are presented with the prestigious National Preferred Partners Award. A total of 140 companies were evaluated this year, and 18% percent achieved the designation of National Preferred Partner.

Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN) announced today that it has been recognized for a third year as a National Preferred Partner by David Weekley Homes , one of the United States’ largest privately-held home builders.

“David Weekley Homes trusts us as a partner that will deliver for its customers, and we could not be prouder to receive this honor. Our reliability saves them time, brings efficiency gains and helps them earn more business,” said Greg Bloom, Vice President National Accounts at Beacon. “This recognition speaks to our seamless execution, hands-on approach to partnerships, and practical innovations, such as our proprietary Beacon PRO+ digital suite of tools.”

“Beacon has demonstrated world-class quality and service this year. They have gone above and beyond to provide us with the solutions needed to surpass the expectations of our homebuyers. It is our honor to name Beacon as a National Preferred Partner,” said John Schiegg, Vice President of Supply Chain Services for David Weekley Homes.

For more information about the National Preferred Partners, visit David Weekley Homes.

About Beacon

Founded in 1928, Beacon is a Fortune 500, publicly traded distributor of roofing materials and complementary building products in North America, operating over 400 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of over 90,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and diverse service offerings to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire business lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+, which allows customers to manage their businesses online. Beacon’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BECN. To learn more about Beacon, please visit www.becn.com.

About David Weekley Homes

David Weekley Homes, founded in 1976, is headquartered in Houston and operates in 19 cities across the United States. David Weekley Homes was the first builder in the United States to be awarded the Triple Crown of American Home Building, an honor which includes “America’s Best Builder,” “National Housing Quality Award” and “National Builder of the Year.” Weekley has also appeared 15 times on FORTUNE magazine’s “100 Best Companies to Work For” list. Since inception, David Weekley Homes has closed more than 100,000 homes. For more information about David Weekley Homes, visit the company’s website at www.davidweekleyhomes.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210831005048/en/