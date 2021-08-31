checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc LION E-Mobility AG: Thomas Hetmann has resigned from the Board of Directors of the company

LION E-Mobility AG: Thomas Hetmann has resigned from the Board of Directors of the company

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mr Thomas Hetmann has resigned from the Board of Directors of the company for personal reasons. The company is looking for a successor in the short term. Mr Hetmann will continue to manage the subsidiary LION Smart GmbH until the end of November

Contact:
Tobias Mayer
Board Member
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

LION E-Mobility Investor Contact

Frank Schönrock (WeberShandwick)
Phone: +49 (0) 1737025315
E-Mail: ir@lionemobility.com


Arne Siegner
Phone: +41 (0) 41 500 54 11
E-mail: ir@lionemobility.com 
 

Language: English
Company: LION E-Mobility AG
Lindenstraße 16
6340 Baar
Switzerland
Phone: +41 (0)41 500 54 11
Fax: +41 (0)41 500 54 12
E-mail: info@lionemobility.de
Internet: www.lionemobility.com
ISIN: CH0560888270
WKN: A2QH97
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Tradegate Exchange
