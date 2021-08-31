DGAP-Ad-hoc: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Personnel

LION E-Mobility AG: Thomas Hetmann has resigned from the Board of Directors of the company



31-Aug-2021 / 18:48 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Mr Thomas Hetmann has resigned from the Board of Directors of the company for personal reasons. The company is looking for a successor in the short term. Mr Hetmann will continue to manage the subsidiary LION Smart GmbH until the end of November



Contact:

Tobias Mayer

Board Member

