DGAP-Adhoc LION E-Mobility AG: Thomas Hetmann has resigned from the Board of Directors of the company
DGAP-Ad-hoc: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Mr Thomas Hetmann has resigned from the Board of Directors of the company for personal reasons. The company is looking for a successor in the short term. Mr Hetmann will continue to manage the subsidiary LION Smart GmbH until the end of November
