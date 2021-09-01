checkAd

PulteGroup Ranks Third on PEOPLE’s 100 Companies that Care 2021 List

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) announced today its recognition on PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2021 list. Published by PEOPLE magazine, the Companies that Care list is comprised of the top workplaces in the United States that have demonstrated outstanding respect, care and concern for their employees, communities and the environment. Ranked #3, this is PulteGroup’s first appearance on this prestigious list by Great Place to Work and PEOPLE.

As part of its Built to Honor program, PulteGroup employees break ground at a veteran home donation event in June 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

“At PulteGroup, we appreciate that each of us can make a difference and our dedicated employees understand their role in supporting the communities and people we serve, the environment, and each other,” said PulteGroup Senior Vice President of Human Resources Michelle Hairston. “We are honored to receive this recognition by PEOPLE and Great Place to Work and remain focused on leading with a culture of care.”

This year the company established its charitable PulteGroup Foundation, which supports programs that address homeownership among first-time buyers, as well as careers in construction. The foundation also supports PulteGroup’s Built to Honor program, which provides mortgage-free homes to veterans living with disabilities as a result of their military service.

The PEOPLE Companies that Care 2021 award is based on an anonymous survey of over 4.5 million current employees on how their workplaces have made a positive impact on their lives and in their communities. Rankings also take into consideration the generosity of each organization’s benefits, philanthropic efforts and community support over the last year.

This recognition follows PulteGroup’s other workplace achievements in 2021 including 100 Best Companies to Work For (ranked #75 in 2021) and Best Workplaces for Millennials (ranked #54 in 2021).

“These companies show up for humanity in a variety of ways — from showing compassion for their employees, to giving back to their communities, to putting diversity, equity and inclusion in the forefront,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “They are paving the way for more socially responsible business and are fostering high-trust workplaces for all. Congratulations to the winners of the PEOPLE's Companies that Care list!”

To learn more about PulteGroup’s outstanding culture and values, visit www.pultegroupcares.com. To view PulteGroup’s company profile and certification results on Great Place to Work, please visit: https://www.greatplacetowork.com/certified-company/1274415.

About PulteGroup
 PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup’s purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.

For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup’s brands, go to pultegroup.com; www.pulte.com; www.centex.com; www.delwebb.com; www.divosta.com; www.jwhomes.com; and www.americanwesthomes.com. Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on Twitter: @PulteGroupNews.

About the PEOPLE Companies that Care
 Great Place to Work selected the Companies that Care by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 5 million employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index survey. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work
Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

