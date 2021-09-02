WestRock Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK), a leading provider of differentiated, sustainable paper and packaging solutions, today announced its participation in the Credit Suisse Annual Basic Materials Conference on September 13, 2021. David B. Sewell, chief executive officer, and Ward Dickson, chief financial officer, will present information about the Company at 11:45 am ET. This event will be webcast and available for replay on WestRock’s website, ir.westrock.com.

