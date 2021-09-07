checkAd

Tractor Supply to Host Pet Appreciation Event to Celebrate Animals and Support Shelters

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.09.2021, 17:30  |   |   |   

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced the return of its annual Pet Appreciation Week (PAW) event. PAW, held Sept. 7–12 in partnership with Seresto, maker of flea and tick treatments for dogs, is the retailer’s largest pet celebration and provides several opportunities to support local animal shelters. During the event, Tractor Supply and Canidae premium pet food will host the Rescue Your Rescue Contest, awarding $200,000 to local shelters, while nationwide pet supply drives will be held in partnership with Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation.

This marks the ninth year of the Rescue Your Rescue contest, which invites customers to nominate their favorite animal shelters and rescue agencies for a chance to win $25,000. Rescue Your Rescue will award over $200,000 in total prizes to 8 grand prize winners and 17 finalists. The contest highlights the important work of these organizations dedicated to finding forever homes for abandoned animals. Nominations can be made at TractorSupply.com/RescueYourRescue beginning Sept. 7. Voting for the top 25 nominated shelters will be held Oct. 11-17, and winners will be announced at the end of October.

“At Tractor Supply, we always love celebrating pets and animals, and PAW provides an opportunity to give them some extra attention while supporting these amazing rescue organizations,” said Vice President of Divisional Merchandise Management Nicole Logan at Tractor Supply. “We look forward to PAW each year as a chance to rally the community around our customers’ favorite shelters and provide them with the tools they desperately need while having some fun with our four-legged friends.”

“Tractor Supply shares our support and passion for pets and animals at Canidae,” said Dana Paris, Chief Marketing Officer at Canidae. “We are proud to partner with a likeminded company such as Tractor Supply to honor our goal of bringing goodness to pets and their people.”

From Sept. 7-26, Tractor Supply and MuttNation Foundation encourage customers to drop off or donate new pet supplies including food, toys, cleaning and grooming tools and pet accessories at any local Tractor Supply. All items will be donated to local shelters and rescues.

Leashed, friendly animals are welcome in Tractor Supply stores during PAW and all year round. The majority of the Company’s store locations also host onsite PetVet clinics for wellness and preventive veterinary care needs. To find your nearest Tractor Supply store location, visit TractorSupply.com/StoreLocator.

For more information on PAW or Rescue Your Rescue, visit TractorSupply.com and follow Tractor Supply on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 45,000 Team Members, the Company’s physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At June 26, 2021, the Company operated 1,955 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, a customer mobile app and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At June 26, 2021, the Company operated 174 Petsense stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

To stay up to date on all things for Life Out Here, follow Tractor Supply on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Tractor Supply Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tractor Supply to Host Pet Appreciation Event to Celebrate Animals and Support Shelters Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced the return of its annual Pet Appreciation Week (PAW) event. PAW, held Sept. 7–12 in partnership with Seresto, maker of flea and tick …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
AKKA: First-Half 2021 Results
Exelixis Statement on the Passing of Two Senior Executives
Median Technologies Announces Outstanding Performance for its iBiopsy Lung Cancer Screening CADx1 ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives U.S. Patent Notice of Allowance for Tedopi
Elior Group: Monthly Information on Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares in the Capital on August 31 2021
Mastercard Expands Open Banking Reach with Acquisition of Aiia
SEB S.A.: Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights – 31.08.2021
Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Claranova’s Share Capital as of August 31, 2021
Alpha Cognition Announces the Acceptance of its US FDA Investigational New Drug Application (IND) ...
Titel
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
Facedrive Provides a Corporate Update
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.08.21Tractor Supply Launches Fundraiser in Honor of 94th Annual FFA Convention & Expo
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.08.21Tractor Supply Aids Tennesseans After Historic Flooding
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21Tractor Supply and Carhartt Launch Exclusive T-shirt to Benefit the Future of Skilled Trades Jobs
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21Tractor Supply Company Earns 2021 Great Place to Work Certification
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten