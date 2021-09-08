checkAd

Germania Insurance Subscribes to Guidewire InsuranceSuite in Guidewire Cloud for Business Growth

Germania Insurance, a Texas property and casualty (P&C) insurer, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that Germania will be subscribing to InsuranceSuite in Guidewire Cloud to power its core operations, simplify its IT operations, adapt more quickly to changing market demands, and deliver more value to agents and policyholders.

The company plans to simultaneously implement InsuranceSuite in Guidewire Cloud across its lines of business.

“We have been using Guidewire in a self-managed, on-premises mode since 2016, so we are very familiar with the platform,” said Germania Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer Tim Tarnowski. “By leveraging Guidewire Cloud, we will be able to take advantage of Guidewire’s latest technology and innovation and further enhance our business continuity strategy. Moving to the cloud will help us accelerate our digital initiatives and further enhance our customer experience and devote less time to system maintenance.”

“We welcome Germania Insurance to the Guidewire Cloud,” said Guidewire Chief Sales Officer Frank O’Dowd. “We appreciate its vote of confidence in our cloud services capabilities and look forward to continuously adding value to its commitment to offer innovations to its members and providing the insurance Texans trust.”

About Germania Insurance

Founded in 1896, Germania Insurance provides auto, property, and life insurance for thousands of Texans. It is the largest farm mutual insurance company in Texas and one of the top companies for independent agents. Germania has earned a spot on Forbes’ 2021 America’s Best Insurance Companies in Each State list, securing a top-five ranking for both its auto and home insurance products. Germania is a proud Texas company, exclusively providing protection and insurance services for Texans for nearly 125 years. For more information, please visit www.germaniainsurance.com.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ​We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 400 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

Wertpapier


