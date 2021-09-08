checkAd

Want a Better Tomorrow? Let’s Start in America’s Classrooms.

Traditional education is undergoing a dramatic shift, creating an opportunity to improve the way we serve learners of all ages. Spurred by his own curiosity and the changing tide of education in the U.S., Kevin P. Chavous has turned to innovators from across the education and workforce development spaces to ask: “How can we do better?” The podcast series What I Want to Know with Kevin P. Chavous is officially returning for a second season, continuing the hard conversations about how we can ensure access and equity for all learners in a rapidly changing, post-pandemic world.

“Advancing technology, evolving social norms, and the ongoing pandemic are rapidly changing almost every aspect of society and culture, and yet our education system is still stuck in the 1950s,” said Kevin P. Chavous, host of What I Want to Know and President at Stride, Inc. “Season two asks the hard questions and takes a critical look at the system in place, the nuanced ways in which it’s currently failing America’s learners and educators, and the roles we must play to improve it.”

Produced by Podville Media, What I Want to Know has covered a range of topics addressing the massive shifts in education accelerated by COVID-19, earning more than 30,000 downloads since its debut in April 2021. Past topics include students’ mental health, the relevance of academic assessments, career preparation, and the politics of education today, with appearances from notable guests like political scientist and prolific author Dr. Rick Hess, ESPN analyst and NBA legend Jalen Rose, and educator and businessperson Stedman Graham.

In season two, Chavous keeps up this momentum and seeks to understand the issues facing parents, young students, adult learners, and educators by addressing a myriad of questions, including: Is there a new parent voice post-pandemic? What does bullying look like in 2021? What are the biggest challenges facing Hispanic and Latino students? And how did CRT become a central political issue of our time?

Chavous continues to tap into some of the greatest minds in the education sector. The second season includes a nationally recognized leader on bullying prevention and director of PACER's National Bullying Prevention Center, Julie Hertzog, as well as Amalia Chamorro, Director of Education Policy at UnidosUS focusing on advancing equity for Latino students. They join the likes of other notable leaders, educators, and innovators who make guest appearances on the show, such as Idaho State Representative Chris Mathias, CEO of Prince Georges County Public Schools Dr. Monica Goldson, Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo, and Early Childhood Psychologist Dr. Michael Troy.

The first episode of season two is now streaming on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever podcasts are available. In the season two premiere, Chavous is joined by former Senator Tom Daschle to tackle the question of how we can overcome partisan politics to support undocumented students.

Kevin P. Chavous is a noted education reform leader and innovator. He was formerly the Education Committee Chair of the Council of the District of Columbia, and is the author of six books on education in the U.S. In his role as President at Stride, Inc., Chavous works to build upon the company’s legacy of supporting lifelong learning for more than two million students over the last two decades.

New episodes of What I Want To Know with Kevin P. Chavous are released every week, and listeners can join the conversation on social media using #WIWTK. For more information, visit www.stridelearning.com/podcast.

About Stride, Inc.

At Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) we are reimagining learning – where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed the teaching and learning experience for millions of people by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and post-secondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company is a proud sponsor of the Future of School, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.

