BlackRock Partners With the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to Benefit Students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities
BlackRock announced it will partner with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (“TMCF”) to support students of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (“HBCUs”) and Predominantly Black Institutions (“PBIs”) in their journey to college and into upwardly-mobile careers. TMCF, the largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community, will receive an annual contribution from BlackRock, which will represent a portion of net revenue from BlackRock’s management fee for the BlackRock Liquid Federal Trust Fund (“BLFT”). BLFT is a government money market fund designed for investors seeking to further positive social outcomes through their cash management. Several notable firms have committed as investors or distributors of BLFT, including Bank of America, BNY Mellon, Capital One, The Coca-Cola Company, Google, Jefferies, Lyft, and Verizon.
Dr. Harry L. Williams, President and CEO of TMCF, said: “We are proud to partner with an industry leader like BlackRock and applaud them for this initiative. The funding from this partnership will enable more talented minority students to gain access to life-changing opportunities: from financial support for a premier college education, to unparalleled leadership guidance and career development.”
TMCF has a history of success supporting nearly 300,000 students that attend HBCUs and PBIs, and creating pathways to economic mobility through degree attainment and lucrative careers. Since its founding in 1987, TMCF has awarded over $500 million in scholarships for students and boasts a 97% graduation rate for students in its programs. BlackRock’s annual contribution to TMCF is one of a series of initiatives planned for the partnership.
As previously announced BLFT is now seeking to place a portion of the aggregate dollar volume of purchase orders for its portfolio securities with diverse broker-dealers, subject to best execution requirements, and is seeking to establish dedicated share classes for certain minority-owned firms.
Eion D’Anjou, Portfolio Manager in BlackRock’s Cash Management Group for BLFT, said, “BlackRock’s support of TMCF will help break down structural barriers to high-potential careers for students of HBCUs and PBIs, while BLFT’s partnerships with minority, women, and/or disabled veteran owned broker-dealers will help strengthen those businesses. We are pleased to play a part in helping transform the futures of diverse students, business owners, and our community.”
