BlackRock Partners With the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to Benefit Students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities

BlackRock announced it will partner with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (“TMCF”) to support students of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (“HBCUs”) and Predominantly Black Institutions (“PBIs”) in their journey to college and into upwardly-mobile careers. TMCF, the largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community, will receive an annual contribution from BlackRock, which will represent a portion of net revenue from BlackRock’s management fee for the BlackRock Liquid Federal Trust Fund (“BLFT”). BLFT is a government money market fund designed for investors seeking to further positive social outcomes through their cash management. Several notable firms have committed as investors or distributors of BLFT, including Bank of America, BNY Mellon, Capital One, The Coca-Cola Company, Google, Jefferies, Lyft, and Verizon.

Dr. Harry L. Williams, President and CEO of TMCF, said: “We are proud to partner with an industry leader like BlackRock and applaud them for this initiative. The funding from this partnership will enable more talented minority students to gain access to life-changing opportunities: from financial support for a premier college education, to unparalleled leadership guidance and career development.”