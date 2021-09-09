checkAd

Flowserve Prices Senior Notes Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.09.2021, 22:40  |  29   |   |   

Flowserve Corporation, (NYSE: FLS) ("Flowserve" or the "Company"), a leading provider of flow control products and services for the global infrastructure markets, today announced the pricing of a public offering of $500 million of its 2.800% senior notes due 2032. The offering is expected to close on September 23, 2021, subject to customary conditions.

The notes will be general senior unsecured obligations of the Company and will rank equally in right of payment with the Company's existing and future senior unsecured indebtedness. Interest will be paid semi-annually on January 15 and July 15 of each year, beginning on January 15, 2022. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the notes to fund the redemption of its 3.500% Senior Notes due September 2022 and its 4.000% Senior Notes due November 2023.

BofA Securities, Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Mizuho Securities USA LLC are acting as the joint book-running managers for the offering. Copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus for the offering may be obtained by contacting: BofA Securities, Inc. at 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255, Attn: Prospectus Department, Email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com, Toll-Free: 1-800-294-1322; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at: 383 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10179, Attn: Investment Grade Syndicate Desk-3rd Floor or by calling collect at (212) 834-4533; or Mizuho Securities USA LLC at: 1271 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10020, Attn: Debt Capital Markets or by calling (866) 271-7403. An electronic copy of the prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus for the offering may also be obtained at www.sec.gov.

The notes were offered and will be sold pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Seite 1 von 3
Flowserve Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Flowserve Prices Senior Notes Offering Flowserve Corporation, (NYSE: FLS) ("Flowserve" or the "Company"), a leading provider of flow control products and services for the global infrastructure markets, today announced the pricing of a public offering of $500 million of its 2.800% senior …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Sea Limited Announces Proposed Offering of ADSs and Convertible Notes
Faraday Future (FF) to Host Annual 919 Futurist Day Co-Creation Celebration on September 19th That ...
The Metals Company to Trade on Nasdaq in Bid to Develop Planet’s Largest Estimated Resource of ...
Moderna Announces Significant Advances Across Industry-Leading mRNA Portfolio at 2021 R&D Day
Li-Cycle to Build New Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Facility in Alabama
Birds Eye Parent Company Nomad Foods Joins Race to Zero, Accelerating Decarbonisation Across Its ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Investors in Vipshop Holdings ...
Titel
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Belden Declares Quarterly Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.09.21Flowserve Chief Executive Officer Scott Rowe to Present at RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.08.21Flowserve Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.20 Per Share
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten