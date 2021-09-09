Flowserve Prices Senior Notes Offering

The notes will be general senior unsecured obligations of the Company and will rank equally in right of payment with the Company's existing and future senior unsecured indebtedness. Interest will be paid semi-annually on January 15 and July 15 of each year, beginning on January 15, 2022. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the notes to fund the redemption of its 3.500% Senior Notes due September 2022 and its 4.000% Senior Notes due November 2023.

Flowserve Corporation, (NYSE: FLS) ("Flowserve" or the "Company"), a leading provider of flow control products and services for the global infrastructure markets, today announced the pricing of a public offering of $500 million of its 2.800% senior notes due 2032. The offering is expected to close on September 23, 2021, subject to customary conditions.

BofA Securities, Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Mizuho Securities USA LLC are acting as the joint book-running managers for the offering. Copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus for the offering may be obtained by contacting: BofA Securities, Inc. at 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255, Attn: Prospectus Department, Email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com, Toll-Free: 1-800-294-1322; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at: 383 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10179, Attn: Investment Grade Syndicate Desk-3rd Floor or by calling collect at (212) 834-4533; or Mizuho Securities USA LLC at: 1271 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10020, Attn: Debt Capital Markets or by calling (866) 271-7403. An electronic copy of the prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus for the offering may also be obtained at www.sec.gov.

The notes were offered and will be sold pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.