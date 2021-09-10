checkAd

Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.09.2021, 08:30  |  148   |   |   

Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (the "Company" or "Ynvisible") (TSX-V: YNV, FSE: 1XNA, OTCQB: YNVYF), a fast-growing firm in the Internet of Things (IoT) market, announced that it is beginning commercial production and supply of its electrochromic displays for STEM learning leader Circuit Scribe. As a result of Ynvisible and Electroninks partnership (announced in 2019), Electroninks’ new STEM learning kit will go on sale in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom for Holiday 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210909006209/en/

Circuit Scribe's new STEM learning kit will go on sale in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom for Holiday 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

In 2013 Electroninks launched Circuit Scribe, a line of educational kits designed to help children learn about electronics. Circuit Scribe STEM kits are based around using a conductive ink pen to draw electrical connections between electronic components. The Circuit Scribe brand is now a well-known name in STEM education, Maker Faires, for project based learning and educational toys and in schools and households worldwide.

“Circuit Scribe began with an idea, the idea that we could make STEM learning fun and accessible to all. Now partnered with Ynvisible we look forward to taking our product to the next level by encouraging students, teachers and all individuals to expand their interest in transformational electrochromic technology.” - Dr. Brett Walker CEO/Co-Founder.

"Together with Electroninks, we are fulfilling our commitment of bringing electrochromic technology to a wide audience. We are starting with grade-school learners, their parents, and teachers," begins Michael Robinson, CEO of Ynvisible Interactive.

"Ynvisible's ultra-low-power and durable displays enable new product innovation and experiences within our 'Smart Play' customer vertical. Integration of our displays into learning tools, games, and toys makes for fun technology learning for students, provides practical educational modules for teachers, and kickstarts new product ideation for our customers."

The revenue of the global Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics (STEM) toys market is expected to grow by USD 964.09 million during 2021-2025. The growth in educational robots, coding, and smart toys is expected to drive the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.65%. (Techanvio, 2021)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.09.21Ynvisible Interactive Inc. to Host a Virtual Investor Webinar on Thursday, September 16, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21Ynvisible Interactive Inc. veranstaltet am Donnerstag, 16. September 2021, ein virtuelles Investoren-Webinar
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21Ynvisible Interactive Inc. meldet Einreichung der Ergebnisse des zweiten Quartals 2021 und Zuteilung von Aktienoptionen
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Filing and Grant of Stock Options
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten